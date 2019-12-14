Will rejuvenate Kanakapura town tank: Govt to HC

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 14 2019, 00:28am ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2019, 00:58am ist

The state government informed the high court on Friday it will rejuvenate Pete Kere (town tank) in Kanakapura at a cost of Rs 2.85 crore in two years.

The government advocate submitted an affidavit of Kanakapura Tahsildar Anandaiaha to a division bench of Justices Ravi Malimath and M Nagaprasanna, which is hearing a PIL petition filed by Ravikumar Kenchanahalli, a resident of Sathanur. 

The government stated that the tank, spread over 20.10 acres, has been cleared of encroachments. A detailed project report has been prepared, and the local body will invite tenders after taking approval from the state government. 

Further, the Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited will implement a Rs 4.3-crore project to lift water from Arkavathy River, the court was informed. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kanakapura
Karnataka
Karnataka High Court
Comments (+)
 