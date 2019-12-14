Will rejuvenate Kanakapura town tank: Govt to HC

The state government informed the high court on Friday it will rejuvenate Pete Kere (town tank) in Kanakapura at a cost of Rs 2.85 crore in two years.

The government advocate submitted an affidavit of Kanakapura Tahsildar Anandaiaha to a division bench of Justices Ravi Malimath and M Nagaprasanna, which is hearing a PIL petition filed by Ravikumar Kenchanahalli, a resident of Sathanur.

The government stated that the tank, spread over 20.10 acres, has been cleared of encroachments. A detailed project report has been prepared, and the local body will invite tenders after taking approval from the state government.

Further, the Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited will implement a Rs 4.3-crore project to lift water from Arkavathy River, the court was informed.