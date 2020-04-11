Will send owners to jail if they deny food to paying guests: Rao

Police have warned to send owners to jail if they fail to provide paying guests with food and water. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao gave the warning following complaints from paying guests.

Kavita Devrao Khangar, a Nagpur native who lives as a paying guest in Marathahalli, has filed a police complaint against the owner of the facility, Indra Sena Reddy, saying he stopped providing her with food and water and failed to clean her room as she couldn't pay the rent for a month. She said the owner was forcing her to pay the rent or move out.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Khangar told the police that she wasn't able to pay the rent as she was jobless for a month now. Even after she filed a complaint and the police visited the PG facility and warned Reddy, he was still harassing her to pay the rent, she told the police.

The police chief vowed of "strong criminal action" if paying guests are denied food. "This is the time of caring and sharing," he said.

Rao also warned the spreaders of hate message against Muslims. "People who are targeting a single community will face action. It's a global pandemic, we have to deal with it. No one should create and send such hate messages," he said, announcing that a separate cell is at works to identify the spreaders of hate messages.