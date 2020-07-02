Woman accused of threatening IPS officer’s wife files e-plaint

The wife of an IPS officer who has tested positive for Covid-19 has filed a complaint against her neighbour, alleging that she abused her children and threatened them.

The neighbour refuted the claims and said police refused to entertain her complaint and she, therefore, filed an email complaint on Wednesday, marking Home Minister Basavaraj Horatti and city police chief Bhaskar Rao.

In her complaint filed with the Commercial Street police station, the officer’s wife said her husband had called home on the morning of June 29 and spoke to their children, who apparently spoke loud on the phone. The accused woman, who lives two floors above their apartment, allegedly came close to their house and said all the family members are Covid-19 positive and should talk mildly.

Following the complaint from the officer’s wife, cops visited the woman’s apartment and asked her to behave herself. She asked them to come out of their apartment later in the evening and abused them.

Commercial Street police have registered the case under the Epidemic Diseases Act, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and intentional insult.

However, the woman told DH that she did not go to the officer’s house or abused the children. She merely asked them to talk softly as she too was on a call. The children were screaming and were causing a disturbance, she added.

“After I posted a message on my Facebook page, (city police commissioner) Bhaskar Rao called me and assured necessary action if my version is found to be right,” she said. “The next day, he called me to inform there was already an FIR against me. I went to the police station to file a complaint against the officer’s wife, but the police refused to entertain my complaint.”

The woman took her lawyer’s advice and filed the email complaint. She said CCTV footage would prove that she did not go close to the officer’s house.