Woman attacks tea stall owner for not letting her adopt dog

A 45-year-old woman and her four associates allegedly attacked a tea vendor who refused to give his German Shepherd for adoption.

They also complained to the animal welfare officer that the tea vendor is torturing the canine. The incident happened at Ibbaluru Junction near Bellandur on Saturday.

A senior police officer said Srinivas M, a Devarabeesanahalli resident who runs a tea stall near Ibbaluru junction, got the German Shepherd from a friend and had tied it near his shop.

Noticing the dog, Minu Singh, who lives in a nearby apartment, asked the dog for adoption, but Srinivas refused. But on April 3, Minu went to Srinivas’ house when he was not around and took the dog to her house. Learning about this, Srinivas took the dog back home. The same evening, Minu went to Srinivas’ place with four of her associates and attacked him with weapons. She also threatened to lodge a complaint with the animal welfare officer that he was not feeding the dog properly.

Srinivas lodged a complaint with the police against Minu, while she went ahead and complained to the animal welfare officer that Srinivas has four dogs at home, all locked inside a room and not fed properly.

Animal welfare officer Harish K B went to Srinivas’ house, but saw just two dogs there. The tea stall owner had kept the dogs in a broken shed. After writing a letter to the animal rescue board, Harish filed a police complaint.

The Bellandur police have taken up both the cases and are investigating.