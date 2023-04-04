Woman beaten, tied up and robbed by guard, friends

Woman beaten, tied up and robbed by guard, friends

Lubna Arshan was robbed at her home in VHBCS Layout, Veerannapalya, on March 29

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 04 2023, 02:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 03:20 ist
Police have obtained details of the suspects and booked them under IPC Section 394. Credit: iStock Images

A 40-year-old woman was attacked and robbed at her home in northern Bengaluru when her husband was away at work. Police are investigating the role of the family's security guard and two of his friends. 

Lubna Arshan was robbed at her home in VHBCS Layout, Veerannapalya, on March 29. Her husband, Dr Arshan Shaheed A, is a professor of veterinary sciences. 

Shaheed hired Deepak as a security guard 45 days ago. Deepak and his wife Anjali were accommodated in the servant's quarters on the premises. 

On March 29, after Shaheed left for work, Deepak went around to the house around 12.20 pm. A few minutes later, two of his associates barged in. 

On Deepak's instructions, they proceeded straight to a bedroom, attacked Lubna and tied her up with a rope. They demanded the keys to the almirah locker where gold jewellery and cash were kept. Lubna tried to fight back but was attacked with a screwdriver and threatened with a knife. 

She begged for her life and handed them the locker keys. The gang grabbed over 250 grams of jewellery and an iPhone, and scooted off around 2 pm. Lubna later called her husband and informed him of what had happened. 

Police have obtained details of the suspects and booked them under IPC Section 394 (causing hurt in committing robbery). A manhunt has been launched. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Crime
Assault

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kids shun screens for traditional games

Kids shun screens for traditional games

‘Unscientific’ approach in Bellandur lake rejuvenation?

‘Unscientific’ approach in Bellandur lake rejuvenation?

Few cracks found on surface of Gateway of India: Govt

Few cracks found on surface of Gateway of India: Govt

NASA's 1st moon crew in 50 yrs includes 1 woman, 3 men

NASA's 1st moon crew in 50 yrs includes 1 woman, 3 men

Yellow revolution: Mustard crops now popular in Kashmir

Yellow revolution: Mustard crops now popular in Kashmir

Dog invasion delays start of IPL match

Dog invasion delays start of IPL match

Why is OPEC cutting oil output?

Why is OPEC cutting oil output?

 