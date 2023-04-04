Woman beaten, tied up and robbed by guard, friends

A 40-year-old woman was attacked and robbed at her home in northern Bengaluru when her husband was away at work. Police are investigating the role of the family's security guard and two of his friends.

Lubna Arshan was robbed at her home in VHBCS Layout, Veerannapalya, on March 29. Her husband, Dr Arshan Shaheed A, is a professor of veterinary sciences.

Shaheed hired Deepak as a security guard 45 days ago. Deepak and his wife Anjali were accommodated in the servant's quarters on the premises.

On March 29, after Shaheed left for work, Deepak went around to the house around 12.20 pm. A few minutes later, two of his associates barged in.

On Deepak's instructions, they proceeded straight to a bedroom, attacked Lubna and tied her up with a rope. They demanded the keys to the almirah locker where gold jewellery and cash were kept. Lubna tried to fight back but was attacked with a screwdriver and threatened with a knife.

She begged for her life and handed them the locker keys. The gang grabbed over 250 grams of jewellery and an iPhone, and scooted off around 2 pm. Lubna later called her husband and informed him of what had happened.

Police have obtained details of the suspects and booked them under IPC Section 394 (causing hurt in committing robbery). A manhunt has been launched.