Woman bludgeons husband to death

A 28-year-old woman was arrested on charges of murdering her husband in KR Puram on Saturday.

Madhavi is accused of bludgeoning her husband Krishnamurthy, 35, to death when he was asleep on Friday night. He was a native of Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, working in the city as a cab driver.

The couple had come to Bengaluru a few years ago and were staying in a rented house in TC Palya along with their two children.

Police said Krishnamurty suspected Madhavi's fidelity and used to pickup quarrels daily, beating her up. Unable to bear torture, she decided to kill him and bludgeoned him to death.

Krishnamurthy’s body was found in a pool of blood on the bed. Madhavi fled the house as neighbours alerted the police. The cops rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy. Madhavi was arrested Saturday evening and was produced before a magistrate. She was remanded to judicial custody.