Woman carries 'fake' papers to fly to Kuwait

A 26-year-old woman flying to Kuwait via Dubai to visit her husband has been accused of submitting fake travel documents.

Durgabahavani Batthina, from Thondangi, East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, was to take the Emirates flight EK-565 from the Kempegowda International Airport on May 29.

When she produced her passport and other travel documents for immigration clearance, officials of the Bureau of Immigration (BOI) suspected something amiss in her visa and found discrepancies in her husband's details. Questioned about her family credentials, she said her husband, Vijaya Kumar Batthina, works in Kuwait and produced a copy of his passport, civil ID card and resident permit.

But when BOI officials cross-checked Vijay's passport number, they found that it belonged to one Kurrapothula Chandrashekar, who had travelled from Chennai to Kuwait last December. Durgabahavani pleaded innocence but admitted that she had procured the travel documents from Rajkumar, a travel agent from Kothapeta, East Godavari.

Following a complaint from the BOI, police have booked Durgabahavani and Rajkumar for cheating and forgery.