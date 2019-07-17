Woman conductor found dead

A 41-year-old woman BMTC conductor was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the bathroom of her home in Arishinakunte near Nelamangala on Monday.

The deceased, Hasanavva Poojar, a Gadag native, was alone when the incident took place around 4 pm on Monday. Hasanavva did not answer the phone call from her elder sister Balavva, who then asked Hasanavva’s neighbour Bhagya to visit the house and check on her.

Bhagya knocked on the door but there was no response. She alerted Nelamangala police who broke open the door to find Hasanavva’s body in the bathroom. Preliminary investigation revealed that Hasanavva had health issues. Police suspect she might have fallen down due to giddiness. They are awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, Hasanavva’s husband who had gone to his native was informed about the incident, the police said.