Woman crushed between car door and tree in freak accident

A 45-year-old woman died after accidentally switching on the engine of her car while standing at its door, a senior police officer said.

The car started, and she did not notice that it was in the reverse gear. She had just opened the car door and accidentally switched on the engine. In no time, the car dragged her backwards and hit a roadside tree. She was crushed between the car’s open door and the tree. The car’s hand brake wasn’t applied at the time of parking, the officer explained.

The freak accident, which occurred at RK Garden on BEL Road, North Bengaluru, on Wednesday, has been caught on CCTV cameras. The victim is Nandini Rao. Her screams for help drew a passerby, and she was rushed to a hospital but doctors declared her brought dead.

Nandini’s husband, Rajesh, an engineer, was evidently not at home at that time. Sadashivanagar traffic police have opened a case.