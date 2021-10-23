Woman dies 30 minutes after getting second Covid jab

A 36-year-old homemaker collapsed and died on the road under mysterious circumstances in Hegganahalli, Rajagopala Nagar, in North Bengaluru, on Friday morning.

Dinesh, husband of Mangala, a resident of Laxman Nagar near Kamakshipalya, has filed a complaint expressing suspicion over her sudden death. Police have registered an FIR on the complaint and are investigating the death.

In his complaint, Dinesh said Mangala had been to the Hegganahalli Government Health Centre to get the second dose of Covishield.

Mangala was back home at 11.20 am after vaccination. Police said that five minutes after returning home, she met a family friend at the marketplace to pay chit fund dues.

“Halfway through, she collapsed. Locals immediately rushed her to the nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead,” a police official said.

In his complaint, Dinesh said: “My wife was healthy and doing fine. Within half an hour of vaccination, she died of complications. I suspect Covid vaccine may have caused her death and request a thorough investigation.”

A senior police official said the exact reason of the death will be known after autopsy.