Woman dies after spending 7 years in Bengaluru hospital

In a rare case, a 35-year-old woman has died after spending almost seven years in a city hospital.

Poonam Rana was admitted to Manipal Hospitals in October 2015 for stomach pain. What was initially thought to be a routine case requiring a simple surgery saw numerous twists and turns and countless complications. Poonam was in an Irreversible Deep Coma when the end came around noon on Tuesday, according to her husband Rejish Nair, 36.

Poonam hailed from Delhi and worked for software major Accenture. She was married to a man from Kerala settled in Bengaluru. The couple didn't have children.

This is said to be the longest hospital stay after Aruna Shanbaug, a nurse who spent 42 years in a vegetative state in a Mumbai hospital until her death in 2015.

Talking about his wife's extraordinary treatment, Nair said the family was billed a mind-boggling Rs 9.5 crore, of which they had paid Rs 2 crore.

In a statement, Manipal Hospitals said: "She was admitted on October 2, 2015, to MICU (Medical Intensive Care Unit). She has been taken care of since then and the best possible care has been provided to her all these years. She succumbed to the illness on May 24, 2022, at 12 pm despite the best of efforts."