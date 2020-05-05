Woman dies in hit-and-run on first day of lockdown relaxation

Lockdown relaxation: Woman dies in hit-and-run on day 1

  • May 05 2020, 01:52 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 02:12 ist
A hit-and-run accident on the first day of the lockdown relaxation claimed the life of a 40-year-old woman. 

Saraipalya resident Zaheda Begum died after a speeding goods vehicle rear-ended her two-wheeler on Ballari Road around 3 pm on Monday. She was travelling from Vidyaranyapura to Jakkur when the goods vehicle hit her two-wheeler. She fell off the scooter and suffered grievous head injuries. She died on the spot due to heavy bleeding. 

Her body was sent for post-mortem and will be handed over to her family on Tuesday.

The goods vehicle driver drove off. Police are reviewing the CCTV footage to identify him. 

Coronavirus lockdown
Road accident

