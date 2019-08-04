Woman electrocuted while wiping dust on outside wall

A homemaker was electrocuted to death on Saturday as she wiped the dust on the exterior of her house with an iron pipe that inadvertently brushed a live wire. Deceased Gayathri (26) was the wife cab driver Manjunath.

She lived on the first floor of the house in Priyanka Nagar, KR Puram, while her parents lived on the ground floor.

Gayathri was cleaning the house on Saturday. As she moved the pipe, it brushed on a live wire passing close by and Gayathri collapsed. Neighbours rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she died.