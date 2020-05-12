Woman, employee of Shekhar Hospital test COVID-19 positive

A woman and a staff at the hospital that was shut on Sunday after a patient tested positive for COVID-19 have been found with the disease on Monday.

The 26-year-old staff (P860) at Shekhar Hospital on Bull Temple Road in Basavanagudi was a contact of P796, the man who tested positive at the hospital, while the 55-year-old woman (P859) from Ananthapur in Andhra Pradesh is the wife of P796.

“Since P796 was treated there for four days, the hospital has to be closed for 15 days,” said Dr B K Vijayendra, chief health officer, Public Health, BBMP. “Also, P796 was kept in the ICU and the staff did not go home, so no secondary contacts were generated. There are only 14 primary contacts.” P796 has a history of hypertension and has low BP. He had come with his wife from Ananthapur, Dr Vijayendra said. “Doctors took his swab as he was feeling weak, tired and was coughing.

He tested positive (for COVID-19). Except for him, no other patient was kept at Shekhar Hospital. Now the patient, his wife and the hospital staff who tested positive are at Victoria Hospital,” he said.