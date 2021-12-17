Woman ends life after lover's friend threatens family

Woman ends life after lover's friend threatens family by posing as cop

Sakamma aka Sakshi, of Muneshwara Layout, Doddabidarakallu, is the deceased

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • Dec 17 2021, 02:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 03:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A 24-year-old woman allegedly killed herself in North Bengaluru on Wednesday after her boyfriend’s friend called up her brother-in-law impersonating a policeman. 

Sakamma aka Sakshi, of Muneshwara Layout, Doddabidarakallu, is the deceased. Her mother Lakshmamma told the police that on Wednesday, a person named Gopal called up her elder son-in-law Mahesh, introducing himself as a policeman from the Basaveshwara Nagar police station. 

He said Sakshi’s male friend Arun had tried to kill himself and a case was registered regarding the incident. He asked them to stop trying to get Sakshi married to any person other than Arun and asked him to bring Sakshi to the police station. 

Mahesh told Lakshmamma about the phone call. She called her younger son-in-law Prajwal, with whom Sakshi was staying, and asked him to bring her home. The family also called Sakshi and told her about Gopal’s call. 

When Prajwal reached home around 1 pm to pick up Sakshi, he found her hanging. The family later lodged a police complaint against Arun and Gopal. 

Peenya police found Gopal was Arun’s friend and posed as a cop. Sakshi and Arun worked at a store and fell in love and wanted to marry but their families were opposed to their union. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Suicide
Police

What's Brewing

Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival

Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival

600 elephants electrocuted in India in 10 years

600 elephants electrocuted in India in 10 years

Study unravels molecular mechanism of meditation, yoga

Study unravels molecular mechanism of meditation, yoga

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

Bengalureans can now travel to Coorg by helicopter

Bengalureans can now travel to Coorg by helicopter

Mumbai's Panje wetland brims with life again

Mumbai's Panje wetland brims with life again

Maggi milkshake, chips curry: 2021's weird food combos

Maggi milkshake, chips curry: 2021's weird food combos

 