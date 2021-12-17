Woman ends life after lover's friend threatens family by posing as cop

A 24-year-old woman allegedly killed herself in North Bengaluru on Wednesday after her boyfriend’s friend called up her brother-in-law impersonating a policeman.

Sakamma aka Sakshi, of Muneshwara Layout, Doddabidarakallu, is the deceased. Her mother Lakshmamma told the police that on Wednesday, a person named Gopal called up her elder son-in-law Mahesh, introducing himself as a policeman from the Basaveshwara Nagar police station.

He said Sakshi’s male friend Arun had tried to kill himself and a case was registered regarding the incident. He asked them to stop trying to get Sakshi married to any person other than Arun and asked him to bring Sakshi to the police station.

Mahesh told Lakshmamma about the phone call. She called her younger son-in-law Prajwal, with whom Sakshi was staying, and asked him to bring her home. The family also called Sakshi and told her about Gopal’s call.

When Prajwal reached home around 1 pm to pick up Sakshi, he found her hanging. The family later lodged a police complaint against Arun and Gopal.

Peenya police found Gopal was Arun’s friend and posed as a cop. Sakshi and Arun worked at a store and fell in love and wanted to marry but their families were opposed to their union.

