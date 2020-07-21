Woman gives birth in auto after hospital denies admission in Bengaluru, baby dies

The video of a blood-filled auto-rickshaw was widely shared on social media after Congress leader Siddaramaiah tweeted that a pregnant woman who was refused admission by hospitals delivered in the three-wheeler outside the KC General Hospital but the baby did not survive.

Hospital authorities have, however, given a different picture of what happened. Dr B R Venkateshaiah, Medical Superintendent, KC General Hospital, confirmed that the 23-year-old woman had visited the hospital around 2 am on Monday but claimed that there was no foetal pulse at that time. “Videos are doing the rounds that the pregnant woman lost her baby due to medical negligence. This is not true,” he told DH.

According to Dr Venkateshaiah, when doctors informed the woman about the absence of the foetal pulse, her family refused to accept it. “We couldn’t force her to stay so as to expel the foetus through normal labour,” he said.

The family then took her to the BBMP maternity hospital in Srirampura and then to Victoria Hospital before coming back to KC General Hospital. At this point in time, doctors found that it was an intrauterine death (stillbirth). “By the time she came back to the hospital, the labour process had started and she expelled the foetus in the auto,” Dr Venkateshaiah claimed.

Dr Vijayalakshmi V, Gynaecologist and Obstetrician, KC General Hospital, explained what happened next. A paediatrician saw the foetus; it was macerated, its skin was peeling off and bones were broken. It looked like she had lost her baby two days ago. She had no co-morbidities and this was her first pregnancy, Dr Vijayalakshmi said. “We cannot pinpoint the cause of intrauterine death unless an autopsy reveals a genetic cause or other reasons,” she added.