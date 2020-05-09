Woman grocer attacked for refusing to sell on credit

Four men allegedly attacked a grocer when she refused to sell the products on credit at Kannayakana Agrahara village near Jigani on Wednesday.

In a complaint to Bannerghatta police on Thursday, J Daisy said that around 6.30 pm on May 6, four men named Ravi, Venkataramana, Shankar and Mallikarjun walked into her store and asked to buy groceries on credit. When she refused to sell anything on credit, they picked an argument with her, ransacked the store and attacked her, the complaint says.

Labourer-turned-homeless beggar murdered

Meanwhile, in another incident, a homeless labourer, who started begging a day during the lockdown, was allegedly murdered by fellow beggars.

Balaji, 45, was found bludgeoned to death under the airport road flyover at Kogilu Cross, Yelahanka, on Thursday. Police said Balaji was a daily wage worker and lived in Yelahanka for 20 years. After the lockdown, he lost his home and started living under the flyover and begging. A few other homeless labourers-cum-beggars also lived under the flyover.

Police suspect a fight over sharing food, alcohol or sleeping space led to Balaji’s murder.