Woman held for selling stolen jewellery in Bengaluru

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for selling stolen jewellery.

Chandra Layout police arrested Nagma, 24, a resident of Anepalya, while investigating a house burglary reported in RPC Layout.

Burglars had stolen Rs 2.8 lakh worth of gold and silver ornaments when the house owners were away recently, a senior police officer said.

Police arrested the suspected burglars — Nayaz Khan and Afzar Ahmed — and recovered 69 grams of the stolen jewellery from them. The duo told the police that the remaining jewellery was with Nagma.

Police picked up Nagma for questioning and recovered 210 grams of gold and 500 grams of silver jewellery from her.

The gang had burgled five homes, and Nagma would sell off the booty, the officer added.