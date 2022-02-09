Woman hid husband’s cancer death to claim Rs 3-cr insurance payout: FIR

A woman is accused of claiming insurance policy payout on her husband’s death concealing that he passed away due to cancer.

In a complaint filed at the Koramangala police station, Tata AIA Life Insurance manager P B Ganapathi accused Supriya Lakakula from Vittasandra, South Bengaluru, of falsely claiming a Rs 3-crore policy payout.

According to the insurer, Lakakula’s husband and Andhra Pradesh native Krishna Prasad Garlapati, 31, had claimed to be an employee of a well-known software company and taken a Maha Raksha Supreme policy through an online portal in March 2021. While taking the policy, he provided documents including his ID proofs, salary certificate and telephonic medical examination report. The company issued a Rs 3-crore policy on verifying the documents. Garlapati had to pay a Rs 51,777 annual premium.

On July 19, 2021, Lakakula visited the insurance company’s office and said her husband died of cardiac arrest on May 14, 2021, and she was the nominee for the policy. She produced some documents and asked the company to deposit the policy amount to her account to NEFT. The company paid the money to her account on December 16, 2021.

A week later, a person came to the company’s offices and provided documents to show that Garlapati had cancer and received treatment at a private hospital since October 2020. The company also received emails from two people with the same information.

It investigated the issue and learnt that Garlapati had provided fake salary statements and hid his cancer. The company approached the police to probe the matter. Lakakula has been booked for cheating.

