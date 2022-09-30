Woman ‘slapped’ for riding scooter with man from another community

A woman was attacked in Doddaballapur by two men for taking a scooter ride with a man from another community.

Police arrested one suspect after a video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

The incident took place near Prasanna Venkateshwaraswamy Temple on Terina Beedi in the town at around 1.30 pm on September 25.

Two bike-borne men, identified as Akbar and Hujur, stopped the scooter. They were offended that a woman from their community was with a man from a different community. They identified her by her clothes.

Hujur, the main suspect, asked the woman what she was doing with that man. He asked for her name but she refused. But he forced her to reveal it. The duo allegedly abused the couple and pressed the woman for her family’s phone number. When she refused and asked why they wanted to speak to her family, Hujur allegedly slapped her. Akbar filmed the incident.

The woman filed a police complaint after being prodded by her male friend. Police registered a case and arrested Akbar, an electrician from Islampur, Doddaballapur. Hujur is still at large. Akbar claimed he only took a video of the incident.