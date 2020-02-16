Woman, son gang up with four others to kill rowdy

A 43-year-old woman and her son ganged up with four others to kill a goon who was allegedly harassing them. Police said they had arrested all the six suspects.

Mala alias Moola, a resident of Bakshi Garden in Cottonpet, had vowed revenge after Prabhakar alias Sakkare, a 28-year-old history-sheeter, demanded money from her for a house that she was constructing. Her anger had built up over time as Prabhakar is said to have sexually harassed her daughter for almost a year. Prabhakar alleged he was jailed because of Mala’s son, Deepak, and demanded Rs 40,000 from her. He threatened to obstruct the house construction unless she paid him.

Police said Mala hatched a plan with her son and his four friends — Shiva (28), Ajay (23), Vinod (27), Sunil (22) — and killed Prabhakar on February 11. Following the murder, Prabhakar’s father filed a police complaint and claimed eyewitnesses had seen Deepak and others attacking his son. Police launched a manhunt for the suspects and apprehended them. They seized weapons used in the murder.