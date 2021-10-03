Woman, who lost husband to Covid, ends life with 2 kids

Woman, who lost husband to Covid, ends life with 2 children

Preliminary investigations revealed that Vasantha (36) left a death note before killing herself

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • Oct 03 2021, 05:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2021, 06:26 ist
Representative image.

A woman ended her life by hanging besides killing her two children at a village in the outskirts of North Bengaluru on Friday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Vasantha (36) left a death note before killing herself.

Police suspect that she killed her seven-year-old daughter Nischitha before hanging herself, while her 15-year-old son Yeshwanth also hanged himself in another room at their house in Prakruthi Layout in Totadaguddadahalli near Madanayakanahalli.

Police said Vasantha was depressed over the death of her husband Prasanna Kumar alias Prashanth last year due to Covid. Prasanna was a BMTC bus driver attached to the Peenya depot.

Prasanna had taken a loan from a bank to buy a house in Totadaguddadahalli a few years ago. Including other loans, the family had Rs 19 lakh in debts. After his death, Vasantha had been in depression and expressed her wish to kill herself before her family and a few neighbours. So, Vasantha’s mother Tayamma came to live with her.

At 9.15 pm on Friday, Vasantha’s brother Nandish came home to drop Tayamma whom he had taken to hospital for treatment. They had called Vasantha from the hospital, but did not get a response.

Tayamma knocked on the front door, but no one came to open it. With help from their neighbours, Nandish climbed to the first floor and found Vasantha and her two children hanging.

The family suspects that Vasantha hanged herself a few hours after her mother left for the hospital. Madanayakanahalli police have taken up a case and are investigating.

What is in the death note?

In the death note, Vasantha mentioned a lack of love and sympathy for her and her children.

“I lived like a dead person after losing my husband,” she wrote in the note. “I had the responsibility of clearing the loans. People who believed him (Prasanna) and loaned him money should not be cheated. I lived for that purpose and to bring up my children.”

She accused some of her family members of cheating her and did not give her the required documents to get the compensation money for her husband’s death, while her mother remained helpless. However, she said she did not blame anyone for her extreme step.

Suicide
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Bengaluru

