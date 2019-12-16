Women caretakers rob man of Rs 10 lakh, jewellery

The Malleswaram police are on the lookout for three women who reportedly stole gold jewellery and Rs 10 lakh from a businessman at the Renaissance Surya Apartment in Malleswaram.

Narendra N C had employed Shruthi, Lavanya and Sudha to take care of his parents aged around 84. Earlier, the trio was hired under a service providing agency.

But later they asked Narendra to employ them directly as they said the company paid them less. Impressed with their good service, Narendra obliged.

As his parents are unable to go out on their own, the three women would use Narendra’s debit card to buy daily supplies and to draw cash. However, they misused his debit card, withdrew Rs 10,000 lakh, stole valuables from the house and fled.

The incident came to light when he recently checked his bank account.

The Malleswaram police have taken up a case, and are investigating.