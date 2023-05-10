Women trade fake gold with real, cheat jeweller of Rs 2.18 lakh

Two women cheated a jeweller of Rs 2.18 lakh by selling fake gold to him, according to a police complaint.

The women visited the jewellery shop on the pretext of selling 32 grams of old jewellery and buying new ornaments. The jeweller found out that the jewellery was fake three to four days after the sale.

According to a complaint filed by K S Jagadish, owner of Kudur Jewellers located at Jai Munirao Circle, Magadi Main Road, two women visited his shop around 1.10 pm on April 19. They showed him three chains that looked like gold and said they would exchange them for new ones. The three chains weighed 44 grams. Jagadish agreed.

The women saw a few designs and selected a gold chain weighing 24.4 grams, a pair of earrings weighing 4.7 grams, and a finger ring weighing 3 grams.

The sob story

When Jagadish was billing the items, the women told him they are sentimental about the ornaments they had given in exchange, and it was a gift from their mother.

They requested Jagadish not to melt the chains or sell them as they would want to buy them back. The women said they would get back to him with the cash in a few days. Before leaving with the new jewellery, they gave him a phone number.

Jagadish waited for three days. On April 22, he called the number and found it switched off. He suspected something fishy and checked the purity of the old chains and discovered they were fake.

Jagadish waited for the women for a few more days and then filed a complaint.

Govindarajanagar police have taken up a case of cheating and are on the lookout for the women, an officer said.