Women trade fake gold with real

Women trade fake gold with real, cheat jeweller of Rs 2.18 lakh

The women saw a few designs and selected a gold chain weighing 24.4 grams, a pair of earrings weighing 4.7 grams, and a finger ring weighing 3 grams

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 10 2023, 00:58 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 03:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two women cheated a jeweller of Rs 2.18 lakh by selling fake gold to him, according to a police complaint. 

The women visited the jewellery shop on the pretext of selling 32 grams of old jewellery and buying new ornaments. The jeweller found out that the jewellery was fake three to four days after the sale. 

According to a complaint filed by K S Jagadish, owner of Kudur Jewellers located at Jai Munirao Circle, Magadi Main Road, two women visited his shop around 1.10 pm on April 19. They showed him three chains that looked like gold and said they would exchange them for new ones. The three chains weighed 44 grams. Jagadish agreed. 

Read | Trio poses as policemen, robs $5,000 from Yemeni man in Bengaluru

The women saw a few designs and selected a gold chain weighing 24.4 grams, a pair of earrings weighing 4.7 grams, and a finger ring weighing 3 grams. 

The sob story 

When Jagadish was billing the items, the women told him they are sentimental about the ornaments they had given in exchange, and it was a gift from their mother.

They requested Jagadish not to melt the chains or sell them as they would want to buy them back. The women said they would get back to him with the cash in a few days. Before leaving with the new jewellery, they gave him a phone number. 

Jagadish waited for three days. On April 22, he called the number and found it switched off. He suspected something fishy and checked the purity of the old chains and discovered they were fake. 

Jagadish waited for the women for a few more days and then filed a complaint. 

Govindarajanagar police have taken up a case of cheating and are on the lookout for the women, an officer said. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Fraud
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Girl allegedly asked to remove bra at NEET centre in TN

Girl allegedly asked to remove bra at NEET centre in TN

Sam Billings reveals battle with skin cancer

Sam Billings reveals battle with skin cancer

With better VFX, 'Adipurush' trailer to retell Ramayana

With better VFX, 'Adipurush' trailer to retell Ramayana

How a Japanese farmer produces mangoes worth $230 each

How a Japanese farmer produces mangoes worth $230 each

Taller nose in humans inherited from Neanderthals

Taller nose in humans inherited from Neanderthals

 