Work on Jalahalli underpass begins after years of delay

The construction of a grade separator at Jalahalli is set to begin soon, with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai laying the foundation stone for the project on Sunday.

The project is expected to be completed in January 2023 at a cost of Rs 158 crore.

As the point of intersection between National Highway 4 and the road linking Jalahalli with Peenya Industrial Area, the Jalahalli Cross junction is notorious for traffic congestion and accidents. Lack of pedestrian infrastructure and bus bays has worsened the situation over the years.

In 2017, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) prepared a plan to build a grade separator that provides an underpass to Peenya Industrial Area-Jalahalli Road while retaining the National Highway at grade level. The project stalled due to delay in approvals and securing funds.

BBMP officials said the state government gave Rs 108 crore since 2017-18 and a further Rs 50 crore this year under the chief minister’s Nava Nagarothana scheme. This apart, the government sanctioned Rs 50 crore to acquire 48 properties, including the government’s.

Tenders for the project were called in 2019, when the construction cost was estimated at Rs 47 crore. PJB Engineers Private Limited has bagged the tender with the construction cost now estimated at Rs 57.22 crore.

Meanwhile, absence of footpaths is severely inconveniencing pedestrians, especially those using the Jalahalli metro station that has entrance to just one side of the road. A plan by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to build a foot overbridge was scrapped with the advent of plans to build the grade separator.

The grade separator is expected to disentangle traffic on the highway and Jalahalli Road, easing the congestion. “Pedestrian infrastructure is part of the project. Footpaths will be built along with a road crossing to provide safe passage, especially to those walking to the

metro station,” a senior official said.

While the project construction will cause major traffic disruptions at the junction, officials assured that they will design a viable traffic diversion plan to ensure the disruption is minimal.