Worker dies after falling from fourth floor of under-construction building

A 35-year-old construction worker died after falling from the fourth floor of an under-construction building at Raghuvanahalli Gate, Kanakapura Main Road, in southern Bengaluru on Tuesday, police said.

The building is said to belong Shylaja, the younger daughter of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.

Police said the deceased, Thimmegowda, was carrying out centring work with a few other workers when he lost balance and fell from the fourth floor around 2 pm. He suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot, police added.

Thimmegowda hailed from Kollegal, Chamarajanagar district, and had been residing in South Bengaluru.

A senior police officer said the building was being constructed to house an educational institute. The work was sub-contracted to one Kumar and it was he who hired Thimmegowda to work.

Tension prevailed at the worksite following the accident, and workers demanded action. While the jurisdictional Thalaghattapura police have registered a case of accidental death caused by negligence after Thimmegowda’s wife filed a complaint, nobody has been specifically named.

‘Complaint not specific’

According to the officer, there was no complaint against any specific person. “We will take the statement from his wife and other workers. We will also question the contractor and the sub-contractor before taking any further action,” the officer said.

