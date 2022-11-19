Workshop on quality construction for BBMP engineers

Workshop on quality construction for BBMP engineers

Over 230 assistant engineers, 100 assistant executive engineers, and 50 executive engineers are expected to take part in the session

Constant complaints about poor quality roadwork and back-to-back fatal pothole accidents have prompted the BBMP to hold a workshop for its engineers on the best practices of construction, maintenance, and project management.

All chief engineers, executive engineers, assistant executive engineers, and engineers from the projects department have been asked to attend the day-long workshop at Town Hall on Saturday.

The workshop will include sessions on the design and construction of pavements, maintenance of urban roads, modern tools to complete projects on time, and preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for major projects.

Over 230 assistant engineers, 100 assistant executive engineers, and 50 executive engineers are expected to take part in the session.

