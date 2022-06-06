World Environment Day: BBMP to give saplings for free

World Environment Day: BBMP to give five lakh saplings for free 

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath requested citizens to make good use of the scheme and plant a sapling in their neighborhood

Naveen Menezes
Naveen Menezes, DHNS,
  • Jun 06 2022, 01:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 05:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Deciding to distribute five lakh saplings for free, the BBMP has set up five centres where people can collect any kind of saplings — medicinal, fruit-bearing or ornamental.

After planting a sapling in Freedom Park on the occasion of World Environment Day on Sunday, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath requested citizens to make good use of the scheme and plant a sapling in their neighborhood.

Officials said the five nurseries already have three lakh saplings. “We had distributed 1.6 lakh saplings last year. We have now floated tenders to grow another two lakh saplings. The department has a target of distributing five lakh saplings this year,” an official said. “Honge, Mahogany, Tabebuia Rosea, Nerale and Bevu, among others, are available in the nurseries.”

In the 2021-22 budget, the BBMP’s forest department received a total of Rs 32.53 crore. Of this, Rs 9 crore was set aside for undertaking avenue plantation (roadside trees), Rs 5 crore for production and maintenance of seedlings (which are then given to citizens or organisations) and another Rs 5 crore for the maintenance of existing trees.

A separate allocation of Rs 10 crore has been made towards tree canopy management (to prune dangerous trees or clear fallen ones).

Sarina Sikkaligr, BBMP’s Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF), did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.

Call and get free saplings

Head office (Dr Rajkumar Glass House): 9480683341

Bommanahalli (Kudlu nursery): 7019196107

Yelahanka (Attur nursery): 9480685196

RR Nagar (Jnanabharathi/Mallathahalli): 9164042566

Mahadevapura (Kempapura/Doddabasti): 9480685196

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
tushar girinath
BBMP
Saplings

What's Brewing

Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years

Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years

Kashmir's willow cricket bats go international

Kashmir's willow cricket bats go international

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

 