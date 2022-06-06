World Environment Day: BBMP to give five lakh saplings for free 

Deciding to distribute five lakh saplings for free, the BBMP has set up five centres where people can collect any kind of saplings — medicinal, fruit-bearing or ornamental.

After planting a sapling in Freedom Park on the occasion of World Environment Day on Sunday, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath requested citizens to make good use of the scheme and plant a sapling in their neighborhood.

Officials said the five nurseries already have three lakh saplings. “We had distributed 1.6 lakh saplings last year. We have now floated tenders to grow another two lakh saplings. The department has a target of distributing five lakh saplings this year,” an official said. “Honge, Mahogany, Tabebuia Rosea, Nerale and Bevu, among others, are available in the nurseries.”

In the 2021-22 budget, the BBMP’s forest department received a total of Rs 32.53 crore. Of this, Rs 9 crore was set aside for undertaking avenue plantation (roadside trees), Rs 5 crore for production and maintenance of seedlings (which are then given to citizens or organisations) and another Rs 5 crore for the maintenance of existing trees.

A separate allocation of Rs 10 crore has been made towards tree canopy management (to prune dangerous trees or clear fallen ones).

Sarina Sikkaligr, BBMP’s Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF), did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.

Call and get free saplings

Head office (Dr Rajkumar Glass House): 9480683341

Bommanahalli (Kudlu nursery): 7019196107

Yelahanka (Attur nursery): 9480685196

RR Nagar (Jnanabharathi/Mallathahalli): 9164042566

Mahadevapura (Kempapura/Doddabasti): 9480685196