Writer found dead in bathroom at PG in Bengaluru

A 24-year-old man staying in a paying guest accommodation was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the bathroom on September 19.

Police suspect Anil Kumar would have died on the evening of September 16. His father H T Somashekar has filed a complaint with the Govindarajanagar police seeking a probe into his son’s death.

Somashekar finds it suspicious that the person in-charge of the PG accommodation and other inmates failed to notice the death until the foul smell emanated from the bathroom.

Shivamogga native Kumar, a writer, was staying with his friends in Vinayaka PG in Dasarahalli. He went to the bathroom on September 16 evening either to have a bath or to relieve himself but did not return. His friends assumed he went out without informing them. They kept using the other bathroom thinking someone had occupied the stall in which Kumar had been found dead.

On September 19, the bathroom door was broke open and Kumar’s body was found in a decomposed state. Police suspect Kumar may have died of a cardiac arrest. They are waiting for the autopsy report.