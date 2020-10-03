Yellappa Reddy to return hon PhD to BU to protest biopark land diversion

Environmentalist Dr A N Yellappa Reddy says he will return the honorary doctorate awarded to him by Bangalore University (BU) in protest against the decision to allot 15 acres of the biopark land to the National Yoga Centre and other national projects on the Jnanabharathi campus.

Speaking to DH, Reddy said he had decided to return the degree as he was upset with the current developments. "It is unfortunate that the biopark that all of us had developed with so much love and nurtured trees like our kids is now being chopped off. I was awarded the honorary degree in recognition of my work with the biopark. I don't see any reason now to keep that honour," he added.

Reddy has written to Governor Vajubai Vala communicating his decision. "Although I am on the biopark advisory committee, none of the authorities consulted me before the decision," he said.

The biopark has been developed on about 500 acres, and many trees of medicinal value have been grown there. "It's a lung space for the campus and we had put in so much efforts to grow it in the last 25 years. Even the groundwater level has increased in the surrounding areas due to the park," Reddy said.