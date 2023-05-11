Young parents with babies, pregnant women, NRIs turn up in high numbers to vote

Many Bengalureans came forward and cast their vote even though their personal situations were not favourable. Among those who braved the heat, dust and long queues were pregnant women, parents with newborns and patients.

Vishwanath P M, an employee with Dell, and his wife Sandra, working with Kindle, brought along their two-month-old baby to cast their vote at a polling booth near Sinclairs High School in Challakere in Mahadevapura constituency. "I fed her (baby) early and we headed out. We did not want to miss out on voting," Sandra told DH.

Neha Rao, a resident of Indiranagar, came to cast her vote along with her one-month-old daughter. "I came in the afternoon as the queue is generally not very long. But the officers were kind enough to allow me to vote without standing in the queue," she said.

That apart, many patients also made it to the polling booth even though they were undergoing treatment and were hospitalised. There were instances where a few patients travelled to the polling booths in ambulances.

“Sixteen patients admitted at Manipal Hospitals, including those who have undergone an organ transplant and cancer patients, voted today. The hospital made arrangements for them in collaboration with the BBMP and the Chief Electoral Officer. The hospital facilitated the patients’ transport to the booths and also arranged medical staff for two of them,” a representative from Manipal Hospitals said.

A few people working out of the country also travelled back to ensure they did not miss the opportunity to vote.

“Our vote has the power to shape the country’s future. We should make the best use of it. Hence, I kept aside all my work and travelled to Bengaluru to vote,” said Ronald C, who travelled from Dubai to Bengaluru. He cast his vote at a government school in Devanahalli.