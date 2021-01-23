'Zero Grass' to ensure disaster-free Aero India 2021

‘Zero Grass’ is the safety mantra at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, gearing up for Aero India 2021 to unfold, as the ghost of the disastrous car blaze of the previous edition looms large. Over 300 cars were gutted in a massive blaze sparked by uncut dry grass in the parking area during Aero India 2019.

Pandemic constraints will dramatically reduce the visitor turnout and car numbers this year. But the Indian Air Force (IAF) is taking no chances. The airshow organising team has already cut the grass, conducted concurrent fire safety audits and is in the process of installing CCTV coverage of all parking areas.

Disaster management is high on the airshow agenda this year. For the first time, multiple agencies tasked with safety and disaster response will conduct detailed contingency drills from January 23 to February 1.

Besides IAF, the Ministry of Defence, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the state departments linked to fire and emergency services, police and health will be part of this process. As part of the drills, the forces will respond to bomb hoax, fire in hangar/parking areas, air crash, stampede and drone attack.

Two IAF helicopters with Bambi buckets are being deployed to respond to fire emergencies. To help coordinate and plan the response, a Common Grid Map of the airbase has been designed by the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

Even before the massive car blaze marked an edgy start to the Aero India 2019 edition, an air crash a day before the show inaugurals had put everyone in a twister of woes. Two Hawks attached to the Surya Kiran aerobatic team had collided mid-air and crashed, killing one pilot, Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi.

Concluding investigations into the car blaze, the Yelahanka police had recently revealed to the Karnataka High Court what exactly caused the fire: The overheated engine and silencer of a parked car had come in contact with fully grown dry grass in the domestic parking area.

Post-accident plan

To ensure that the air base is not caught off guard by an air crash this time, IAF has prepared detailed aerospace safety measures and a post-accident plan. To reduce bird strike hazards, the area surrounding the Air Force Station is being sanitised in coordination with the BBMP.

On the medical front, two AN-32 aircraft and two Mi-17 helicopters have been earmarked for casualty evacuation. “Command Hospital is on hot standby with 105 specialists and 500 medical assistants,” an IAF official informed.