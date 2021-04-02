Zoom sessions on Bengaluru governance, history and more

A series of knowledge sessions on how to improve the governance of Bengaluru city has been arranged from April 3 to 25.

Administered by the Bengaluru Navanirman Party (BNP), the sessions will cover issues related to lakes, trees, solid waste management, ward committees and more.

Dubbed ‘BNP BELIEF,’ the sessions will have eminent practitioners in multiple fields disseminate knowledge about various functions of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The first session will be on a brief history of Bengaluru as conceived by Kempegowda. The talk will be delivered by Naresh Narasimhan.

The next session by V Ravichander will take the audience through the administrative evolution of the city’s governance structure from the KMC Act through the present BBMP Act.

The subsequent sessions will cover topics such as engaging in the framework of urban governance and what laws enable citizen participation, analytical capabilities in the field of municipal finance with focus on revenue, taxes and budgeting aspects, the nuts and bolts of the bureaucracy of urban governance and more.

All the sessions will be held at 6 pm on the weekends on Zoom. Those interested can register at (bit.ly/BnpBelief), a press release said.