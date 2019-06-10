CM's village stay, a political stunt: Cong leader

Congress leader N Cheluvarayaswamy on Sunday described chief minister's "Grama Vastavya" (overnight stay in villages) a political stunt.

Speaking to reporters, Cheluvarayaswamy said, Kumaraswamy had caused enough damage to his position in last one year and it was not possible to make good all the damage through his Grama Vastavya.

"The chief minister must go to the people with development works. It is not possible to solve problems with Grama Vastavya," he said. Accusing the chief minister of attempting to gain popularity, Cheluvarayaswamy said that clicking photographs with the people would not work instead and instead Kumaraswamy must introduce pro-people programmes.

Cheluvarayaswamy lashed out at Transport Minister D C Thammanna for blaming the voters for defeating K Nikhil, son of Kumaraswamy in Lok Sabha elections.

"After the defeat, JD(S) leaders are under depression. Thammanna is a minister as people voted for him. Many senior leaders were defeated in the Lok Sabha elections but no one behaved like Thammanna" Cheluvarayaswamy said.