Cong alleges land scam in Haryana

The Congress on Saturday alleged a "land scam" in Haryana's Faridabad claiming that "forested common land" has been illegally acquired by companies associated with Patanjali Group.

Patanjali Group could not be immediately reached for comments.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged that the BJP government in Haryana has helped the group in acquiring 400 acres of "forested common land" which can otherwise not be used for either farming or commercial use.

He claimed that the state government has ordered consolidation of the land on Aravalli Hill range, though consolidation of holdings is only allowed for agricultural land and not forested land.

He alleged that a company with a revenue of Rs 60,000 gave advances worth Rs 15.50 crore to buy the land.