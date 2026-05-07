A Miracle Named Kaashvi: How SMA Man Of India Prateek Kwatra Raised ₹9 Crore to Give a 3-Year-Old a Second Chance at Life

<p><strong>New Delhi, India, </strong>May 07 , 2026<strong> — </strong>In an extraordinary convergence of digital influence and human compassion, social media influencer and social worker <strong>Prateek Kwatra</strong> successfully mobilised ₹9 Crore in public donations to fund a life-saving gene therapy for <strong>Baby Kaashvi</strong>, a 3.4-year-old child diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) — a rare and fatal neuromuscular disease. On <strong>8 April 2026</strong>, Kaashvi received the Zolgensma gene therapy at the <strong>All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi</strong> — marking a historic milestone in India's fight against rare genetic disorders.</p><h2><strong>Understanding the Crisis: What is SMA?</strong></h2><p>Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) is a devastating, inherited neuromuscular disease caused by a deficiency of the survival motor neuron (SMN) protein, leading to progressive muscle weakness, respiratory failure, and in severe cases, death in early childhood. SMA is estimated to affect approximately 1 in 10,000 live births globally, with limited treatment options — all of which are prohibitively expensive.</p><p><strong>Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec)</strong>, developed by Novartis Gene Therapies, is a one-time gene replacement therapy widely considered one of the most expensive medicines in the world — with a price tag exceeding ₹16 Crore internationally. Baby Kaashvi's family was left with no path forward — until Prateek Kwatra stepped in.</p><h2><strong>The Fundraiser That Moved Millions</strong></h2><p>Prateek Kwatra, known for his deeply personal and emotionally resonant content, brought Kaashvi's story to his combined digital audience of over <strong>90 million followers</strong> — combiningYou Tube, Instagram & Facebook — and appealed for their support with a message of urgency, hope, and collective responsibility.</p><p>The response was unprecedented. In a matter of weeks, the campaign crossed ₹9 Crore — collected through thousands of individual contributions from donors across India and the Indian diaspora worldwide. The fundraiser stands as one of the most successful individual crowdfunding drives for a medical cause in India.</p><h2><strong>KEY HIGHLIGHTS</strong></h2><ul><li><p>Baby Kaashvi (Age: 3.4 years) diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)</p></li><li><p>₹9 Crore raised through a mass crowdfunding campaign led by Prateek Kwatra</p></li><li><p>Zolgensma gene therapy successfully administered at AIIMS, New Delhi on 8 April 2026</p></li><li><p>Campaign reached over 90 million followers across YouTube , Instagram and Facebook</p></li><li><p>One of India's largest individual medical crowdfunding successes to date</p></li></ul><p><strong>The Treatment: A Landmark Day at AIIMS Delhi</strong></p><p>On 8 April 2026, Baby Kaashvi underwent the Zolgensma gene therapy procedure at AIIMS New Delhi — one of India's premier public medical institutions. The administration of the therapy represents not only a deeply personal victory for Kaashvi's family, but also a broader signal of what is possible when India's digital communities rally around a cause.</p><p>Zolgensma works by delivering a functional copy of the SMN1 gene directly into the patient's motor neurons, arresting the progression of the disease. It is a one-time intravenous infusion that has shown transformative outcomes in clinical trials — with many children regaining motor milestones previously considered unattainable.</p><p><em>“This was never about me. This was about every single person who donated, shared, prayed, and believed. Kaashvi’s smile is the reward for 14 million hearts that beat together.”</em></p><p><strong>— Prateek Kwatra, Influencer & Social Worker</strong></p><h2><strong>About Prateek Kwatra</strong></h2><p>Prateek Kwatra is a nationally recognised social media influencer, content creator, and humanitarian based in India. With a YouTube subscriber base of over 5 million and a Facebook following exceeding 9 million, his platforms have evolved far beyond entertainment — they serve as active tools of social change.</p><p>Prateek has built a reputation as a compassionate and credible voice for the medically vulnerable, consistently using his reach to raise funds for critical patients who lack the resources to afford life-saving treatments. His campaigns are marked by transparency, genuine emotional investment, and a community-first approach that resonates with millions of followers.</p><p>Follow Prateek Kwatra on Instagram: <strong>@prateekkwatravlogs</strong> (instagram.com/prateekkwatravlogs)</p><h2><strong>A New Model for Medical Fundraising in India</strong></h2><p>Kaashvi's case is a watershed moment in India's healthcare philanthropy landscape. With the majority of SMA patients unable to access treatment due to cost barriers, Prateek's campaign demonstrates that grassroots digital fundraising — when led with authenticity and reach — can bridge critical gaps in public healthcare.</p><p>The success of this campaign also shines a spotlight on the urgent need for systemic policy interventions — including price negotiations for rare disease therapies, increased public funding for gene therapy programmes, and formal frameworks for social media-led medical crowdfunding in India.</p><p> <em>For media enquiries, interviews, and additional information, please reach out via Prateek Kwatra's official social media channels.</em></p><p><strong>Prateek Kwatra | Social Worker & Influencer | YouTube: 5M+ | Facebook: 9M+</strong></p>