Able Smile Community Brings Together Caregivers, Patients, and Experts to Address Oral Care Challenges

<p>Oral health is one of the most fundamental aspects of overall well-being, yet for millions of people, maintaining a healthy smile is far from simple. In a country of over 1.4 billion people, oral healthcare needs are incredibly diverse. Children with autism and sensory sensitivities, elderly individuals with limited mobility, and people living with neurological conditions such as Parkinson's disease often face unique challenges that make routine oral care difficult, and the subsequent caregivers’ burden intense. Despite these realities, conversations around inclusive oral health remain limited, highlighting a significant need for greater awareness, understanding, and support.</p><p>To help address this gap, the Able Smile Community has been launched as India's first inclusive oral care community, a welcoming platform for caregivers, families, healthcare professionals, and individuals with diverse oral healthcare needs. The community aims to foster open conversations, enable members to share personal experiences and practical solutions, access trusted expert guidance, learn from others facing similar challenges, and explore approaches tailored to different oral care requirements. By bringing together lived experiences and professional expertise, Able Smile Community seeks to create a more inclusive and supportive oral health ecosystem for everyone.</p><p><strong>Why We Started the Able Smile Community</strong></p><p>Speaking about the initiative, Luvena Rangel, Community Manager, Able Smile Community, said: <em>"For many families and individuals, oral care is not a simple daily routine but a challenge that often goes unnoticed and unaddressed and, often de-prioritized. We created the Able Smile Community to provide a safe and supportive space where people can openly discuss their experiences, learn from one another, and access credible guidance. Our goal is to ensure that no one feels alone in their oral healthcare journey and that every smile in this ecosystem regardless of ability or circumstance, receives the care and attention it deserves."</em></p><p><strong>Voices from the Community </strong></p><p>Parent of a child with Autism: Mrs Vijayashree Ranganathan, Mumbai, said <em>"My son Aditya has autism, and his idea of brushing was limited to only the easily reachable areas of his mouth. Even the toothpaste felt like a toffee for him. Finding the right oral care routine for my son took a lot of trial and error. There were limited places where I could connect with other parents facing similar challenges. A community like Able Smile Community can make a real difference by helping families learn from each other's experiences and discover practical solutions that work."</em></p><p>Bhavana Issar, Founder & CEO, Caregiver Saathi, said,<em>"The emotional and practical aspects of caregiving, including daily oral care, are often overlooked. Having a platform where caregivers can seek advice, share experiences, and access reliable guidance is incredibly valuable."</em></p><p><strong>The Importance of Inclusive Oral Health</strong></p><p>According to dentist, Dr Revan Joshi, Dept. of Oral Medicine and Radiology, DA Pandu Memorial RV Dental College, Bangalore,<em> “Having worked closely with individuals facing oral health challenges due to ageing, neurodiversity, neurological conditions, and physical limitations, I've seen firsthand how much of a difference the right information and timely support can make. Many of these challenges, while complex, are manageable with informed guidance and early intervention. Platforms like Able Smile Community fill an important gap here - connecting individuals and caregivers with practical, tailored oral care solutions rather than generic advice. This kind of support not only improves clinical outcomes but also significantly reduces the day-to-day burden on caregivers, who are often navigating these challenges with limited resources or guidance."</em></p><p>The Able Smile Community invites caregivers, patients, healthcare professionals, and families across India to join the conversation, share their stories, seek guidance, and contribute to a more inclusive future for oral healthcare.</p><p><strong>Join us: <<a href="https://www.facebook.com/groups/ablesmilecommunity" rel="nofollow">facebook.com</a>></strong></p><p>Because every smile deserves care, understanding, and support.</p>