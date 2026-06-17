Adarsh Iyengar Balances Technology, Music, and Kannada Cinema Across Continents

<p><strong>Bengaluru / United States:</strong> Adarsh Iyengar is an Indian-American technology professional, musician, singer, and film producer known for his contributions to Kannada music and cinema while pursuing a career in the technology sector in the United States.</p><p>Originally from Shivamogga, Karnataka, Iyengar moved to the United States, where he built a career in technology and digital transformation. Alongside his professional work, he has remained involved in Kannada cultural and creative activities through music, filmmaking, and community engagement.</p><p>As an independent musician, Iyengar has released several Kannada songs and music videos, including <em>Padave</em>, <em>Belake</em>, <em>Hope</em>, <em>Quit</em>, <em>My Friend</em>, <em>Forever</em>, and <em>Jaya He</em>. His musical projects have reached audiences in India and among Kannada-speaking communities abroad through digital platforms.</p><p>Expanding into filmmaking, Iyengar established SriKrishna Productions and began producing Kannada-language films. His debut production, <em>Timmana Mottegalu</em>, received a Special Jury Mention at the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival and was selected for screening at the Kolkata International Film Festival. The film was later released in theatres across Karnataka and subsequently became available on streaming platforms.</p><p>He later continued his work in cinema with <em>Moda, Male Mattu Shaila</em>, a film centered on stories and settings from Karnataka's Malnad region.</p><p>Apart from his work in technology, music, and film production, Iyengar has also been associated with Kannada cultural organizations in the United States. He has participated in organizing cultural programs, musical events, and Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations aimed at promoting Kannada language and heritage among diaspora communities.</p><p>Through his involvement in multiple fields, Adarsh Iyengar has emerged as a professional whose work spans technology, entertainment, and cultural initiatives, connecting audiences in Karnataka and abroad.</p>