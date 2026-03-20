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“Bachpana Shouldn’t Retire”: A National Call to Redefine Aging with Joy, Dignity and Preventive Care

MS Dhoni’s first visit to Meril’s Vapi campus reinforces the ‘Treatment Zaroori Hai’ movement with a dedicated senior citizen health initiative
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Published 20 March 2026, 02:58 IST

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