<p>As careers are being reshaped by artificial intelligence, global uncertainty, and evolving leadership expectations, Bengaluru is set to host <strong>India’s only global event focused exclusively on career acceleration and CXO-level leadership</strong>.</p><p>The <strong>Global CXO Accelerator Summit 2026</strong>, scheduled for <strong>February 21–22, 2026</strong>, will be held at <strong>The Chancery Pavilion, Ashok Nagar.</strong>. The summit brings together <strong>Global CXOs, Indian CEOs, GCC site leaders, senior HR leaders, and ecosystem partners</strong> to share real-world insights on how leaders grow, get promoted, and succeed at the highest levels.</p><p>Positioned as a <strong>career-outcome–focused leadership experience</strong>, the summit is designed for ambitious professionals aiming to <strong>accelerate career growth through promotions, new leadership roles, or salary progression towards ₹1 Cr+ senior leadership positions</strong>, on the path to <strong>Global CXO roles</strong> such as <strong>CTO, CIO, CISO, CDO, CPO, CRO, CFO, CMO, and COO</strong>.</p> <h2><strong>Global and Indian Leadership Voices on One Platform</strong></h2><p>The Global CXO Accelerator Summit 2026 features <strong>leaders from the US and India</strong>, including <strong>Suprotik Ghose</strong>, former CISO based in Washington DC.</p><p>Indian leadership representation includes <strong>Deepak Visveshwaraya</strong>, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Pega India; <strong>Dr Rajesh Puneyani</strong>, Site Leader, <strong>Kenvue</strong>; and <strong>Varadharaju Janardhanan</strong>, Chief Human Resources Officer, <strong>Super.money</strong> (a Flipkart Group company), along with several other senior business, technology, GCC, and HR leaders.</p><p>Together, these leaders will share <strong>candid, experience-led insights</strong> on leadership growth, promotions, talent decisions, and what it truly takes to succeed in senior and global roles.</p> <h2><strong>Founder’s Perspective</strong></h2><p>Speaking about the summit, <strong>Dr Mudit Saxena</strong>, <strong>Founder of CXOhive</strong> and <strong>Curator of the Global CXO Accelerator Summit</strong>, said:</p><p><em>“Most professionals work extremely hard, yet remain unclear about what truly drives promotions, leadership visibility, and global CXO readiness. This summit was created to bridge that gap. By bringing together Global CXOs, Indian CEOs, GCC leaders, and HR decision-makers, we are giving ambitious professionals direct access to real leadership wisdom — not theory. My mission is to help one million leaders of Indian origin break career ceilings, achieve ₹1 Cr+ leadership roles, and progress towards Global CXO positions.”</em></p><p>Dr Saxena is a Global CXO and Leadership Coach and a former multi-country CXO with <strong>over three decades of leadership experience across five countries</strong>, having worked with leaders across the <strong>US, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa</strong>. Through CXOhive, he leads a global ecosystem focused on <strong>career acceleration, leadership readiness, and CXO development</strong>. He also works with CXO’s on Executive Presence, Influence, Business Story telling etc.</p> <h2><strong>Who Should Attend</strong></h2><p>The summit is designed for <strong>ambitious professionals across industries</strong>, including:</p><ul><li><p>IT (Services & Product)</p></li><li><p>Data & Artificial Intelligence</p></li><li><p>Cybersecurity</p></li><li><p>Consulting</p></li><li><p>BFSI & Fintech</p></li><li><p>Pharma & Life Sciences</p></li><li><p>Auto & Manufacturing</p></li><li><p>GCCs and Global Enterprises</p></li></ul><p>It is relevant for professionals seeking <strong>promotions, new leadership roles, salary growth, or long-term readiness for CXO and C-suite positions</strong>.</p> <h2><strong>10 Reasons to Attend the Global CXO Accelerator Summit 2026</strong></h2><ol><li><p>Gain <strong>700+ years of cumulative leadership experience in just 7 days</strong> (5 days online and 2 days live).</p></li><li><p>Witness Live a <strong>simulation of a CXO Level interview </strong>with feedback from Global Leaders</p></li><li><p>Save years of trial and error by learning <strong>directly from global leaders</strong> who have already succeeded.</p></li><li><p>Understand how professionals move from <strong>mid-career roles to ₹1 Cr+ leadership positions</strong> on the CXO path.</p></li><li><p>Learn from <strong>GCC leaders</strong> on how global organisations evaluate and grow leadership talent in India.</p></li><li><p>Gain clarity on <strong>enterprise and global leadership expectations</strong>, beyond functional excellence.</p></li><li><p>Hear directly from <strong>HR leaders</strong> on how hiring, promotions, and leadership pipelines actually work.</p></li><li><p>Network with <strong>senior leaders</strong> who can influence or enable your next career move.</p></li><li><p>Ask questions and get <strong>real, practical answers</strong> — access to leaders of this stature is rare.</p></li><li><p>Move beyond theory from books, videos, or online tools and <strong>learn LIVE from global practitioners</strong>.</p></li></ol> <h2><strong>Recognising Leadership Excellence</strong></h2><p>As part of the summit, <strong>Industry Leadership Awards</strong> will be presented to <strong>recognise outstanding leadership talent</strong> across technology, business, GCCs, and people leadership — celebrating professionals who have demonstrated <strong>impact, integrity, and leadership excellence</strong>.</p> <h2><strong>Ecosystem & Institutional Partners</strong></h2><p>Prestige is the Title sponsor of the Global CXO Accelerator Summit 2026 . The event is supported by leading ecosystem and professional institutions, including <strong>Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM)</strong> as a strategic partner, <strong>Deccan Herald</strong> as the Official Print & Digital Partner",<strong>IEEE</strong>, and <strong>Plugscale</strong> as ecosystem partners — reinforcing the summit’s commitment to <strong>global standards, innovation, and leadership excellence</strong>.</p> <h2><strong>Event Details</strong></h2><p><strong>Event:</strong> Global CXO Accelerator Summit 2026<br><strong>Dates:</strong> February 21–22, 2026<br><strong>Venue:</strong> The Chancery Pavilion, Ashok Nagar (Opp. Bangalore Club), Bengaluru<br><strong>Website:</strong><a href="https://globalcxoaccelerator.com/global-cxo-summit-2026/"> </a><ins><a href="https://globalcxoaccelerator.com/global-cxo-summit-2026/" rel="nofollow">https://globalcxoaccelerator.com/global-cxo-summit-2026/</a></ins></p> <h2><strong>About the Global CXO Accelerator Summit</strong></h2><p>The Global CXO Accelerator Summit is India’s only platform dedicated to <strong>career acceleration and CXO-level leadership readiness</strong>, bringing together global leaders, CEOs, GCC heads, HR decision-makers, and ecosystem partners to help professionals prepare for <strong>senior and global leadership roles</strong>.</p>