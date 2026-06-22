Beyond Placements: Why Bengaluru's New Business School Is Betting On Founders And Family Businesses

<p><strong>Bengaluru, 22nd June, 2026: </strong>With new programs for Future Founders and Family Business Successors, Bengaluru-based EIMR Business School is rethinking what business education can look like.</p><p>For decades, business education in India has largely followed a familiar formula: classrooms, case studies, examinations, and degrees. Yet as India's startup ecosystem grows and family-run enterprises prepare their next generation of leaders, a larger question is emerging: is traditional management education evolving fast enough to keep pace with changing ambitions?</p><p>Few cities reflect that shift better than Bengaluru.</p><p>Home to one of India's largest startup ecosystems and a thriving community of family-managed businesses, the city has become a hub for founders, innovators, investors, and next-generation business leaders. It is within this environment that EIMR Business School has launched its <strong>MBA</strong> <strong>for</strong> <strong>Future Founders</strong> and <strong>MBA for Family Business Successors</strong>, two programs designed around entrepreneurship, execution, mentorship, and real-world business exposure.</p><p>The institution's foundation comes from <strong>Educesta</strong>, an educational organization founded in 2011 that has contributed to the learning journeys of more than 4,000 MBA alumni while designing and delivering higher education programs for leading universities across India. Over the years, that experience revealed a recurring gap: while management education was producing graduates, aspiring founders and family business successors needed greater exposure to real-world decision-making, execution, and business-building.</p><p>That insight ultimately led to the creation of EIMR.</p><p>Today, the institution is coaching more than 700 students through entrepreneurship-focused learning experiences and has built an ecosystem that extends well beyond traditional academics. Early outcomes are already visible. A student venture emerging from EIMR's undergraduate program has already secured seed funding within the institution's first three years, highlighting the institution's early focus on entrepreneurship and venture creation.</p>.<p>One of EIMR's defining strengths is its emphasis on networks and exposure. Through its <strong>Global Immersion Program</strong>, students gain first-hand exposure to business ecosystems across France, Switzerland, and Germany, interacting with innovation hubs, startups, global brands, and manufacturing leaders. The objective is simple: broaden perspective by understanding how businesses are built, operated, and scaled across international markets.</p><p>Another pillar is <strong>Bold Moves</strong>, EIMR's weekly founder interaction platform that brings entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders into direct conversations with students. Speakers and mentors associated with EIMR engagements have included Austin Prakesh, Founding Angel and Director of Strategy at Zerodha; Siddharth R Dungarwal, Founder & CEO, Snitch, Vivek Aithal, Alumni of Y-Combinator & Founder, MinusX and Dr. Govindraj Laxminarayan Dempo, among other business leaders and founders.</p><p>For aspiring entrepreneurs, EIMR has also introduced the <strong>Soonicorn Fund</strong>, a student venture-support initiative connected to a larger ₹21 crore+ venture ecosystem designed to help promising ideas access mentorship, incubation, networks, and funding opportunities.</p><p>The launch of these programs reflects two powerful shifts shaping India's business landscape. The first is a growing number of young Indians who want to build startups rather than simply join them. The second is the rise of next-generation family business leaders seeking to modernise, scale, and future-proof enterprises built over decades.</p><p>Student founders Arvind and Diwakar, whose venture ‘Storyphy’ emerged from EIMR's entrepreneurial ecosystem and later secured funding, represent that shift. As the founders describe it, "Storyphy began as an idea to make AI-storytelling more accessible and meaningful. EIMR gave us the exposure, mentorship, and confidence to take it beyond the classroom." Aryan, another student entrepreneur, is currently building ‘CTRL’, a functional coffee brand focused on enhancing focus and calm, with plans to serve corporate workplaces across India.</p><p>Speaking about the vision behind EIMR, founder <strong>Deepakk Kummar</strong> said:</p><p>"India is entering a defining decade. As initiatives like Startup India and the vision of Viksit Bharat encourage innovation and value creation, education must evolve alongside ambition. At EIMR, we believe entrepreneurship is not something that can be learned only through theory, it must be experienced. Our goal is to help students build the confidence, capability, and networks required to create meaningful businesses and contribute to India's growth story."</p><p>For Deepakk Kummar, EIMR is the culmination of a journey that began with Educesta, where years of working closely with students, universities, entrepreneurs, and business families shaped his vision for a business school centred around entrepreneurship, innovation, and experiential learning.</p><p>At a time when students are increasingly looking for more than just a degree, EIMR is reimagining business education for a generation that wants to build ventures, scale legacy businesses, create impact, and shape industries of their own.</p><p><strong>About EIMR Business School</strong></p><p>EIMR (Educesta Institute of Management & Research) is a Bengaluru-based business school built for future founders, family business successors, and emerging business leaders. Backed by the legacy of Educesta, an education organisation founded in 2011 with over 4,000 MBA alumni, EIMR combines academic foundations with entrepreneurship, industry exposure, global immersion, founder mentorship, venture funding support, and real-world business challenges. With a mission to create the next generation of business builders and innovators, EIMR is reimagining management education through experiential learning and entrepreneurial execution.</p><p><strong>For further information, contact: Victoria D’Sa: +91 88843 11733</strong></p>