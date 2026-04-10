BEYOND THE HYPE: WHY INDIAN TEACHERS NEED SIMPLER AI, NOT MORE TOOLS

<p>Artificial Intelligence (AI) is steadily making its way into classrooms across India. From lesson planning to assessments, a growing number of digital tools promise to make teaching more efficient and learning more engaging. However, beyond the promise of “smart” classrooms, a more complex reality is quietly emerging within staff rooms. </p><p><br> For many teachers, the challenge today is not a lack of technology, but an excess of it. This is where integrated platforms like <em>Singularity Learn</em> are beginning to reshape the conversation around how AI should support educators.</p><p><strong><br> The complexity behind smart classrooms</strong></p><p>Preparing a single lesson increasingly involves navigating multiple platforms, one for content, another for assessments, a third for presentations, and yet another for visual explanations. While each tool serves a specific purpose, together they often create a fragmented and time-consuming workflow.</p><p>What is intended to simplify teaching often adds layers of operational complexity. Teachers find themselves spending valuable time switching between platforms, checking content for syllabus alignment and ensuring the material is relevant for students. The focus, consequently, shifts from teaching to managing tools.</p><p>Solutions like <em>Singularity Learn</em> attempt to address this fragmentation by bringing these elements into a more cohesive workflow, reducing the need for constant platform switching.</p><p><strong><br> The Indian classroom context</strong></p><p>India’s education system presents its own distinct challenges, including diverse classrooms, varying learning levels, and the need for alignment with structured curricula such as the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).</p><p>While policy frameworks like the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) have placed greater emphasis on experiential and competence-based learning, these expectations come alongside existing constraints such as large class sizes and limited instructional time.</p><p>In this context, the need is not for a greater number of digital tools, but for more cohesive and integrated solutions—something platforms like <em>Singularity Learn</em> are increasingly designed to deliver.</p><p><strong>From multiple tools to meaningful systems</strong></p><p>The next phase of AI adoption in education is likely to be defined not by increasing the number of applications teachers use, but by their consolidation.</p><p>AI has the potential to bring lesson planning, content delivery, assessment and progress tracking into a single, unified system, one that is aligned with the curriculum, responsive to classroom needs and capable of reducing manual effort.</p><p>Such integration allows teachers to refocus on core educational priorities, including conceptual clarity, student engagement and personalised attention.</p><p>By enabling this integration, systems such as <em>Singularity Learn</em> allow teachers to refocus on core educational priorities, including conceptual clarity, student engagement, and personalised attention.</p><p>At its core, education remains a fundamentally human endeavour. Technology can enhance teaching, but it cannot replace the role of educators.</p><p>When AI is designed and implemented thoughtfully, it works quietly in the background, automating repetitive tasks, offering data-driven insights and enabling better decision-making in the classroom. This approach ensures that teachers remain central to the learning process. Platforms such as Singularity Learn are built around this philosophy, helping schools move towards more streamlined, curriculum-aligned and teacher-friendly learning environments.</p><p><strong><br> The road ahead</strong></p><p>As AI adoption in education continues to expand, the focus must shift from access to effectiveness.<br>The real question is no longer how many tools are available for teachers to use, but how seamlessly can they work together to support teaching</p><p>Simplifying technology, rather than adding complexity to it, may prove to be the most critical step in building truly intelligent classrooms.</p><p><em>(The writer is Vice President - Operations of Singularity)</em></p>