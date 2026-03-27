D’KODE 2026: School of Design Hosts Two-Day Typography Summit with National and International Experts

<p>The <ins><a href="https://schoolofdesign.dpu.edu.in/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Article&utm_campaign=Deccan+Herald" rel="nofollow">School of Design</a></ins> at Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, successfully organized its flagship academic and creative event, <em><strong>D’KODE Summit 2026</strong></em>, on 23rd and 24th March 2026 at the university campus. Hosted by the Department of Visual Communication Design, the two-day summit brought together designers, academicians, industry experts, and students from various institutions. Envisioned as a <strong>student-led initiative</strong>, the event served as a focused platform to explore contemporary practices in visual communication through expert talks, hands-on workshops, and collaborative learning experiences. The successful execution of the summit was guided by the leadership and vision of <strong>Honrable Pro Vice Chancellor <a href="https://schoolofdesign.dpu.edu.in/pro-vice-chancellor?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Article&utm_campaign=Deccan+Herald" rel="nofollow">Dr. Smita Madam</a></strong>, whose support played a key role in enabling the initiative. </p><p><strong>Keynote Speakers and Sessions </strong></p><p>The keynote address on Day 1 was delivered by <strong>Prof. D. Udaya Kumar (IIT Guwahati), designer of the Indian Rupee (₹) symbol, </strong>who shared insights into display typography through the works of renowned artists, emphasizing its cultural relevance. The featured speaker, <strong>Sarang Kulkarni, Co-founder of Ek Type</strong>, discussed typography in Indian scripts, highlighting their structural richness and evolving role in contemporary design.</p><p>On Day 2, <strong>Dr. Chaitanya Shrikant Gokhale, Associate Professor at Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology</strong>, explored the intersection of typography, communication, and design thinking. This was followed by an online session by <strong>Prof. Michael V. Testani, Senior Director of Outreach at Binghamton University</strong>, who provided an international perspective on typographic applications. </p>.<p><strong>Event Highlights </strong></p><p>The summit was inaugurated in the presence of distinguished dignitaries including <strong>Prof. Dr. N. J. Pawar (Vice-Chancellor), Dr. J. S. Bhawalkar (Registrar), Prof. Dr. Milind Dhobley (Director, School of Design), Vinayak Kulkarni (Associate Dean), and Dr. Preeti Yadav (Head, Visual Communication Design). </strong>The thematic focus included <em><strong>Big Type. Bold Voice, </strong></em></p><p><em><strong>Letters with Attitude</strong></em><strong>, and </strong><em><strong>When Letters Perform</strong></em><strong>, </strong>addressing scale, personality, and motion in typography. The summit combined expert-led sessions with practical workshops, ensuring a balance between conceptual understanding and application. </p><p>A key highlight was the workshop series: </p><p>• <strong>“Letters Beyond the Pen” </strong>by Abhishek Vardhan Singh (The Calligraphy Foundation), focusing on calligraphy fundamentals and letter construction. </p><p>• <strong>“Expressing through Letters” </strong>by Shantanu Salunkhe (Studio Lopamudra), exploring Devanagari script and expressive lettering. </p><p>• <strong>“Decoding Type – A Cross-Script Exploration” </strong>by Dr. Chaitanya Gokhale, focusing on cross-script typography and identity design. </p><p>• <strong>“No Work, All Play” </strong>by Vaijayanti Ajinkya (Sir J. J. School of Art), encouraging experimental typographic compositions and visual storytelling. </p><p><strong>Student Learning Outcomes </strong></p><p>The summit provided students with exposure to both academic and industry perspectives. Participants engaged in hands-on learning across calligraphy, lettering, and typography, while developing skills in composition, scale, and visual hierarchy. The sessions encouraged experimentation, critical thinking, and exploration of contemporary approaches to letterform design. Students also enhanced their ability to articulate design concepts and engage in constructive peer and expert feedback. </p><p><strong>Message from Leadership </strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://schoolofdesign.dpu.edu.in/directorprofilepage?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Article&utm_campaign=Deccan+Herald" rel="nofollow">Prof. Dr. Milind Dhobley</a>, Director of School of Desig</strong>n, emphasized the importance of student-led initiatives in shaping design education. He noted that D’KODE 2026 reflects a progressive approach where students actively contribute to building meaningful academic platforms, fostering innovation, collaboration, and industry readiness. </p><p><strong>Participation </strong></p><p>The summit witnessed participation from multiple institutions including <strong>MIT AOE School of Design (Alandi), Shoolini University, DYPU School of Design (Ambi), Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU), and Suryadatta National College</strong>, among others, creating a dynamic environment for cross-institutional exchange and collaboration. </p><p><strong>Conclusion </strong></p><p>D’KODE Summit 2026 successfully established itself as a significant academic initiative bridging theory and practice in design education. By integrating expert sessions with experiential learning in a student-driven format, the summit reinforced typography as a powerful medium of communication and expression. </p><p>The event concluded with active engagement from participants and sets out a strong foundation for future editions, reflecting the School of Design’s commitment to fostering creativity, innovation, and excellence in visual communication.</p>