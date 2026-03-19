<p>A remarkable day in the history of Ayurveda, when Dr. Sharda Ayurveda, founded by Dr. Mukesh Sharda, successfully created the Guinness World Record on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The grand awareness event took place at Kingsville Resort in Ludhiana. Here, more than 1200+ patients and attendants participated. It was marked as the largest gathering dedicated to women's health awareness with Ayurveda. </p><p>The event began at 11 am, bringing together several patients, Ayurvedic consultants, renowned guests, and management staff in an impactful session that focused on holistic wellness and preventive care for women. The founder, Dr. Mukesh Sharda, took the initiative along with senior Ayurvedic consultants to deliver an informative and inspiring session on addressing the critical aspects of women’s health and the role of Ayurveda in promoting long-term wellness. </p><p>As a chief guest, renowned personalities were present inluding the Mayor of Ludhiana, who praised the thought of conducting this event. He also addressed the importance of natural healing methods and audience present there. Several other renowned doctors, surgeons, and healthcare professionals were present as special guests, lending their support to this wonderful event. </p><p>During the event, the Ayurvedic practitioners of Dr. Sharda Ayurveda addressed the holistic wellness related to women, lifestyle disorders, hormonal balance, and the importance of adopting Ayurveda in daily life. This helped most of the audience to learn directly and experience the power of Ayurveda. Along with this, the session also focused on a deeper understanding of how Ayurveda can shape a better life for every woman. </p><p>After honouring the guests, Dr. Mukesh Sharda shared a few words emphasizing the importance of women's health through Ayurveda. She also expressed gratitude to the medical community and the thousands of participants whose presence made the event a remarkable success.</p><p><em><strong>Dr. Mukesh Sharda, Renowned for Rheumatoid Arthritis treatment </strong></em></p><p>“This is not just a record- it’s a remarkable achievement of hard work and Ayurveda that helped thousands of people to return to their normal, healthy lives”, said Dr. Mukesh Sharda. She added, “ It’s a proud movement for everyone, and overwhelmed to see the gathering, which is a result of an amazing response of patients towards Ayurveda.”</p><p>The event concluded with a formal note of thanks and greetings to the guests. A day full of inspiration, celebration, and knowledge. </p><p>This historic milestone marks a proud movement for Ayurveda, India, and the team of Dr. Sharda Ayurveda. It marks a global recognition of the traditional Indian healthcare system and its presence in the modern era. </p>