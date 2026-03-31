Entrepreneurs & Industry Leaders Driving Innovation Across Industries

<p><strong>Vishal Lathwal, CEO | Apollo Homecare, Apollo Hospitals Group</strong></p><p>Vishal Lathwal is among India’s youngest healthcare CEOs and a leading voice in transforming the country’s out-of-hospital care ecosystem. As CEO of Apollo Home Healthcare, he is building a scalable, technology-enabled platform that delivers hospital-grade outcomes at home, addressing critical gaps in India's post-hospital and chronic care continuum.<br>Known for building and scaling new-age healthcare models, Vishal previously led Max@Home into becoming one of India’s largest homecare providers. Earlier, he drove the pioneering First Bike Responder initiative; an innovation that reduced emergency response times in NCR to under 15 minutes and earned global recognition.<br>At Apollo Homecare, he is redefining care delivery by combining clinical excellence, workforce scalability, and digital innovation. His work is advancing a future where continued, connected, and convenient care moves beyond hospital walls - bringing high-quality healthcare closer to millions of homes across India.<br><br><strong>Sapna Nijhawan, CEO & Founder, <ins><a href="https://sustainiam.com/">Sustainiam</a></ins><a href="https://sustainiam.com/"><br></a></strong>Sapna Nijhawan, CEO & Founder of Sustainiam, represents a new generation of climate-tech leaders turning ambition into measurable impact. A Yale and Kellogg postgraduate in product and finance, she brings together strategic, financial, and technological expertise to drive meaningful progress in the evolving sustainability landscape.<strong><br></strong>In 2022, she founded Sustainiam to bridge the gap between corporate climate commitments and execution. She is not only enabling organizations to confidently progress toward carbon neutrality and net-zero goals, but also opening up regulated avenues for trading carbon credits, renewable energy certificates, and other climate instruments.<strong><br></strong>As a woman founder in the space, she is driving greater transparency and accessibility across environmental commodity markets, helping organizations advance toward net-zero while contributing to a more structured and credible climate economy.<br><br><strong>Mayank Jain, Co-Founder, EZHOMZ</strong><br>Mayank Jain, Co-founder of EZHOMZ, is redefining the intersection of design, technology, and luxury living, where spaces are not just built, but thoughtfully experienced. He has developed a distinctive approach that integrates technology as an invisible layer, enhancing comfort, emotion, and usability without disrupting design aesthetics.<br>Collaborating closely with architects and designers, Mayank ensures technology becomes part of the larger narrative, complementing spaces rather than competing with them. This philosophy has positioned EZHOMZ as a recognized name in experiential technology within India’s luxury segment.<br>With a strong understanding of human interaction with spaces, he continues to push boundaries, seamlessly blending design, intelligence, and experience to shape the future of modern living across India and emerging global markets.<br><br><strong>Saachi Rana Marwah, Founder, Saachi Rana Design Studio</strong><br>Saachi Rana Design Studio is a Delhi-based interior design practice led by Saachi Rana Marwah, known for blending bold creativity with refined functionality. The studio specializes in luxury residential, retail, and hospitality spaces that reflect individuality while maintaining a timeless aesthetic. Her portfolio includes high-profile residences for cricketers Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav, gyms for Nitish Rana under NevRst, and flagship retail spaces for leading fashion brands such as Falguni Shane Peacock, Pallavi Mohan, Shasha Gaba, and Jatin Malik in Delhi. Honored with the Design Icon Award for Best Interior Designer, Saachi Rana is also expanding into bespoke jewellery, translating her design sensibility into wearable art, with every project designed as a unique and personal spatial story.<br><br><strong>Bistriti Poddar, Business Coach & Fractional CMO </strong><br>Bistriti Poddar is a seasoned business coach and fractional CMO with nearly two decades of experience in the digital ecosystem, specializing in driving growth for MSMEs and early-stage startups. Recognized with multiple leadership accolades including Business World 40 Under 40, Economic Times, and Fortune India, she is a trusted advisor to founders navigating critical 0-to-1 inflection points.<br>Under her leadership, numerous startups have secured funding and scaled efficiently, with Bistriti orchestrating end-to-end digital strategy, revenue generation, GTM planning, product-market fit, and team enablement. Her expertise spans B2B, D2C, and high-growth ventures, blending strategic clarity with hands-on execution. She mentors founders and their teams to structure operations, optimize metrics, and achieve market readiness, ensuring sustainable growth while freeing founders to focus on visionary priorities. With a proven playbook, social proof, and relentless focus on results, Bistriti is the go-to leader for startups aiming to scale with precision and impact.<br><br><strong>Vineet Kumar, Founder & Global President, CyberPeace</strong><br>Vineet Kumar is a cybersecurity expert and social entrepreneur who founded CyberPeace with the vision of building a safer and more responsible digital world. Through CyberPeace, he works on cybercrime prevention, digital safety awareness, cyber policy advocacy and capacity building across governments, institutions and communities. His work focuses on cyber awareness, child online safety, responsible use of technology and strengthening cyber resilience in an increasingly digital society. Over the years, he has been actively contributing to conversations around cyber safety, AI governance and digital trust, both in India and globally. Vineet regularly represents India at global cybersecurity and United Nation’s internet governance platforms and was recently in San Francisco for RSAC 2026, one of the world’s leading cybersecurity conferences, where he participated in discussions on emerging cyber threats, AI risks and the need for global cooperation to build safer digital ecosystems.<br><br><strong>Abheenandan Bhansali, Founder, Avitree & Managing Partner, Bhansali Bizgrow LLP </strong><br>Abheenandan Bhansali is reimagining what mobility can mean for modern India. As the Founder of Avitree, he is building more than a bicycle brand. He is shaping a movement where everyday motion becomes an amalgamation of personal wellness, climate responsibility, and collective purpose. <br>Under his leadership, Avitree has evolved into a next-gen mobility and sports fitness innovator with growing global recognition, from prestigious platforms including Forbes India presents DGEMS 2025 – The Select 200. The brand has led large-scale community events in Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune, and continues to power marquee platforms such as the MTB Maldevta Downhill Championship, driving community engagement through cyclothons and fitness-led initiatives across India and beyond. Alongside this, Bhansali Bizgrow LLP has established strong operational foundations, marked by triple ISO certifications across quality, environmental systems, and workplace safety, reflecting a business being built with both ambition and rigour. <br>Looking ahead, Bhansali is geared for a defining phase of expansion. In April 2026, his brand launches its latest innovative product portfolio, spanning alloy MTBs across five-wheel sizes, premium road bikes, steel-frame cycles, and a dedicated kids’ range including tricycles, ride-ons, and kick scooters. Extending his philosophy beyond mobility, Bhansali is also stepping into the children’s development space with Jenga and sensory games, rooted in his belief that physical and cognitive engagement must grow together. With international expansion underway, beginning with Singapore, the vision is clear: to build a globally relevant, purpose-led ecosystem where movement becomes a catalyst for healthier lives and a more sustainable planet. <br>A systems thinker by instinct and a network builder by design, Bhansali believes the most meaningful transformations begin with a simple, everyday choice to move and engage.<br><br><strong>Manish Tewari, CEO, Trusys.ai</strong><br>Manish Tewari is a serial entrepreneur and technology innovator with a deep passion for coding and solving real-world problems. An IIT Varanasi alumnus, Manish co-founded Trusys.ai, a cutting-edge platform developing robust solutions that ensure AI is safe, transparent, and compliant for enterprise use. He also co-founded Spydra Technologies, leading blockchain innovations in asset tokenization and on-chain workflows.<br>Earlier in his entrepreneurial journey, Manish co-founded Koovs.com in 2009, an e-commerce platform that disrupted the Indian market, raising over $20M and listing on the UK Stock Exchange with a $100M valuation by 2013. In 2014, he co-founded POKKT Mobile Ads, pioneering mobile app monetization and digital advertising, securing $10M in funding. Driven by impact, in 2019, he launched Piggy Ride, a child-focused transportation platform that expanded to over 15 countries with $3M in funding.<br><br><strong>Ankur Maheshwary, Founder & Director, Masti Zone</strong><br>An engineering graduate from Delhi College of Engineering (DTU) and an MBA from ESADE, Spain, Ankur blends technical acumen with a love for gaming. Under his leadership, Masti Zone has launched over 30 centers nationwide, with 100+ outlets in the pipeline. The brand offers immersive experiences including VR, motion cinema, bowling, trampolines, laser games, and snow parks. Ankur heads R&D at Masti Zone’s Gwalior-based manufacturing hub—the largest in the industry. As Chairman of IAAPI, he champions innovation, youth leadership, and industry growth, positioning Masti Zone for a promising IPO and global expansion.<br><br><strong>Saif Ahmad Khan, Founder & CEO, Ledsak AI</strong><br>Saif Ahmad Khan is the Founder and CEO of LEDSAK AI, an AI-powered SaaS CRM platform designed to simplify and streamline sales operations for modern businesses. An alumnus of IIM Nagpur, Saif brings together strong business acumen and hands-on expertise in SaaS product development, sales system design, and AI-driven automation. Through LEDSAK AI, he aims to eliminate inefficiencies in lead management by enabling smarter tracking, prioritization, and follow-ups using artificial intelligence. His vision focuses on empowering sales.</p>