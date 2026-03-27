Entrepreneurs & Industry Leaders Gaining Visibility Across India

<p><em>Entrepreneurs and industry leaders across India are redefining success by building strong visibility and credibility in an increasingly competitive landscape. Through strategic media presence, thought leadership, and consistent brand storytelling, they are not only showcasing their expertise but also influencing market trends and consumer perception. From emerging startups to established enterprises, these leaders leverage digital platforms, PR campaigns, and industry collaborations to expand their reach and impact. Their growing visibility not only strengthens personal and corporate brands but also inspires innovation, fosters trust, and drives business growth, positioning them as key contributors to India’s dynamic and evolving economic ecosystem.</em><br><br><strong>Dr. Vipul Lunawat, Founder Director, <a href="https://www.isst.co.in/" rel="nofollow">Institute of Sports Science & Technology (ISST)</a></strong><a href="https://www.isst.co.in/"><br></a>Dr. Vipul Lunawat, Founder Director of the Institute of Sports Science & Technology (ISST) Pune, holds a Ph.D. in Sports Management with over 20 years of experience. Since founding ISST in 2008, India’s first dedicated sports and fitness education institute, he has led its efforts in offering diverse undergraduate and postgraduate programs to develop athletes, managers, and sports support staff. A recipient of several national awards, Dr. Lunawat completed the “Young Entrepreneurs Programme” at IIM Ahmedabad. He is also a certified coach by Australian Ice Racing and Olympic Solidarity, Dr. Lunawat has coached over 3,000 students since 2004 and represented India at major international events and World Championships as an athlete, coach and administrator. He is a fitness enthusiast and marketing expert, passionate about sports, fitness, and adventure sports.<br><br><strong>Jitenn Paull, Co-Founder & CEO, Sohum.one</strong><br>Jitenn Paull, widely known as the “Reputation Man,” is a globally recognized expert in Online Reputation Management and Artificial Intelligence, a TEDx and UN speaker, and a trusted advisor to brands, corporates, and high-profile individuals navigating the complexities of the digital age.<br>With a career spanning global organizations and Fortune 500 exposure, he has built a reputation for transforming digital perception into a powerful business asset.<br>As the force behind <a href="https://www.onlynereputation.com/" rel="nofollow">Onlyne Reputation</a>, Jitenn has pioneered advanced strategies in managing online reviews, removing harmful content, and rebuilding digital credibility for clients across industries.<br>His work combines technology, psychology, and strategic communication to help businesses and individuals regain control over their online narrative.<br>He is also among the few global leaders tackling the emerging threat of deepfakes. Through Sohum.one, Jitenn leads cutting-edge efforts in detecting and removing non-consensual deepfake content, protecting digital identity and restoring dignity for victims worldwide.<br>A thought leader at the intersection of AI and reputation, Jitenn Paull continues to shape conversations around digital trust, personal branding, and the future of online identity in an increasingly complex digital world.<br><br><strong>Adarsh Narahari, Founder & Managing Director, Primus Senior Living & Marzi by Primus</strong><br>Adarsh Narahari is the Founder and Managing Director of Primus Senior Living and the Founder of Marzi by Primus, and a leading voice in India’s evolving senior care ecosystem. <br>He has been instrumental in reshaping senior living from a real estate offering into an experience-led model centred on independence, wellness, and community. While Primus Senior Living focuses on creating integrated senior living communities across major Indian cities, Marzi by Primus extends this vision into personalised, on-demand lifestyle and care services that enable seniors to age comfortably in their own homes.<br>Driven by a deeply personal commitment to dignify ageing, Adarsh has designed ageing experiences and ecosystems that combine housing, healthcare, and engagement. His work champions active ageing, intergenerational connection, and holistic well-being, positioning him at the forefront of building a future-ready eldercare platform in India.<br><br><strong>Dr Vaishaly Bharambe, Founder VB Anatomy, Medical Counsellor & Educator</strong><br>Dr. Vaishaly Bharambe is a visionary anatomist, medical educator, and founder of VB Anatomy, with over 30 years of experience shaping young medical minds. Her journey across leadership roles like Head of Department, Dean, and Deputy Director reflects not just professional excellence, but the quiet resilience many women embody. Balancing multiple roles at home and work, she represents the strength of women who lead with clarity and conviction. She believes empowerment lies in independent thinking and the courage to voice it. Through VB Anatomy, she simplifies learning in accessible language so no student feels left behind. As a mentor and counsellor, she supports students through critical phases, championing the idea that true capability is defined by clarity of thought, not gender.<br><br><strong>Bhavesh Kothari, Founder & CEO, Property First Realty</strong><br>Bhavesh Kothari is the Founder & CEO of Property First Realty and a prominent name in India’s luxury residential real estate advisory space. With over 15 years of experience, he is known for his strong market insight, developer relationships, and client-first approach. He founded the firm with a vision to move beyond transactional brokerage and build a transparent, advisory-led platform that helps clients make informed property decisions.<br>Under his leadership, Property First Realty has grown into a trusted consulting firm, partnering with leading developers and offering access to premium residential opportunities across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Dubai. Bhavesh is recognised for identifying high-growth micro-markets and closing complex, high-value deals. His contributions have earned him multiple industry accolades, including Property Consultant of the Year at The Economic Times Real Estate Awards.<br><br><strong>Manan Joshi, Founder, Sarvam Properties</strong><br>Manan Joshi is a seasoned real estate professional with over 15 years of experience, known for his entrepreneurial vision and expertise across residential, commercial, and luxury segments. He began his career in 2009 in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, building strong networks with developers, investors, MNCs, HNIs, NRIs, and retail brands, gaining deep insights into market dynamics. In 2012, he co-founded Sarvam Properties, where he leads investments, luxury real estate, strategy, marketing, and sales. Under his leadership, the firm has grown into a 14-member team with partnerships across 50+ developers in Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad. Manan holds an MBA from Mumbai University and a BMS from Vivekananda Education Society. Known for his client-first approach, he has built a trusted reputation in the industry.<br><br><strong>Shesh Rao Paplikar, Founder & CEO, BHIVE Workspaces</strong><br>Shesh Rao Paplikar is a dynamic entrepreneur and business leader shaping the evolution of India’s flexible workspace ecosystem. As the Founder & CEO of BHIVE Workspace, he has led the development of its distinctive campus model. Large, integrated environments designed to go beyond traditional offices. Under his leadership, BHIVE has emerged as one of the most amenity-rich workspace providers, with campuses featuring pickleball courts, shower zones, cricket and football turfs, badminton courts, and fitness-focused infrastructure that redefines the modern work experience.<br>His vision has played a key role in positioning BHIVE as the largest coworking workspace provider in Bengaluru, widely recognised as the world’s second-largest coworking market. With a strong foundation in business strategy and operations, Shesh continues to drive innovation-led expansion and customer-centric growth. In 2025, he also became the first leader from the flexible workspace industry to complete the Ironman 70.3 Goa challenge, reflecting his belief in discipline, endurance, and holistic leadership.<br><br><strong>Ishat Jain, Co-Founder, SUNROOOF<br></strong>Ishat Jain, 22, is the Founder of SUNROOOF, the worlds first company bringing the benefits of natural light indoors where sunlight cannot reach, through patented lighting technology.<br>A former national level tennis player, he left school after eighth grade to pursue self-learning under his father’s guidance. This led to curiosity, creativity, and entrepreneurship, building six ventures before finding his calling.<br>In 2020, a simple question sparked SUNROOOF, how to bring sunlight indoors for healthier living. Today it has 1000+ installations across India and GCC.<br>Used by Shilpa Shetty, Mukesh Ambani, Peyush Bansal, Dipender Goyal, Shahrukh Khan, and brands like ITC, JW Marriott, Reliance, Good Earth, and Libas, it aims to bring sunlight into every indoor space for a healthier life.<br><br><strong>Abhiram Chandramohan, Founder & CEO, OBII Kriationz Web LLP</strong><br>Abhiram Chandramohan is the Founder and CEO of OBII KRIATIONZ WEB LLP, a Bengaluru-based web application development company, which he has built over 17 years. He's a seasoned product leader with expertise in product management and ownership, having driven high-impact digital solutions across the government, aviation, mobility, and ed-tech sectors. Expanding his journey beyond technology, Abhiram has ventured into storytelling with Business Giseness- a podcast that reflects his belief in authenticity over optics. Bringing a product thinker’s lens to conversations, he goes beyond surface-level success to unpack the real journeys of founders and creators.<br>Business Giseness is a space for honest, unfiltered dialogue where guests open up about the decisions, doubts, failures, risks, and unexpected moments that shaped their path. Far from colloquial and scripted narratives or motivational monologues, the podcast focuses on the “giseness” behind business, the messy middle that often goes unseen. By spotlighting micro, small, and medium-scale businesses, quiet builders, and unconventional leaders, Abhiram creates conversations that are raw, insightful, and deeply relatable.<br>Through both his work and his podcast, Abhiram continues to champion real stories, practical wisdom, and the evolving journey of building something meaningful from the ground up.<br><br><strong>Nishant Kohli, Founder & CEO, NRI Nivesh</strong><br>Nishant Kohli is the visionary behind NRI Nivesh, the first-of-its-kind Physi Digital platform that is changing how the Indian diaspora worldwide invests into India. By creating an ecosystem of trust through clarity and direct communication, he has simplified what are typically complicated financial decisions for NRIs. For the last decade, Nishant has been developing the NRI Nivesh platform, and during that time has developed NRI Nivesh into a leading global resource with numerous local investor programs and exhibitions in multiple countries that help promote financial literacy within the NRI community and build confidence in making informed decisions regarding their investments through NRI Nivesh’s flagship initiatives like the India Property Expo, NRI Tax Clinic and NRI Nivesh Baatcheet. Nishant’s goal is to continue helping empower all NRIs to invest in a way that demonstrates their connection and support of India’s growth story; as well as provide them with the opportunity to do so in a manner that provides them with confidence and security in their decision to invest.<br></p>