Epic Group's Trimetro Campus Sets New Benchmark for Sustainable Manufacturing in India

<p>As global supply chains face increasing pressure to reduce their environmental footprint, manufacturers are being challenged to rethink how factories are designed, operated, and scaled. Epic Group's newly inaugurated Trimetro Manufacturing Campus in Odisha is a significant example of how sustainability can be integrated into industrial growth from the ground up.</p><p>With an investment of US$100 million, the Trimetro Manufacturing Campus is India's first fully net-zero carbon and net-zero water garment manufacturing facility. Spread across 40 acres in Khordha, Odisha, the campus has been built with a vision to create a future-ready manufacturing ecosystem that combines operational excellence with environmental stewardship.</p><p>The facility is designed to produce 20 million garments annually for leading global apparel brands while maintaining some of the highest sustainability standards in the industry. For Epic Group, one of the world's largest vertically integrated apparel manufacturers, the project represents a strategic investment in the future of responsible manufacturing.</p><p>At the heart of the Trimetro campus is a comprehensive net-zero carbon strategy. The facility leverages a mix of onsite and offsite renewable energy sources, including solar power and sustainable biomass, supported by battery energy storage systems and energy-efficient infrastructure. Together, these measures significantly reduce dependence on conventional energy sources and lower the facility's carbon footprint.</p><p>Equally noteworthy is the campus's achievement of a net-positive water balance. Through advanced water conservation technologies, recycling systems, and responsible water management practices, Trimetro aims to replenish more water than it consumes, addressing one of the most critical sustainability challenges facing the textile and apparel industry globally.</p><p>The sustainability vision extends beyond environmental performance. The campus is expected to generate 10,000 employment opportunities, with women constituting nearly 80 per cent of the workforce. By combining large-scale job creation with skills development and inclusive employment practices, Epic Group is positioning the facility as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region.</p><p>The project also demonstrates the growing importance of sustainable finance in industrial development. Supported by a US$100 million financing package from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), including sustainability-linked and green financing instruments, the investment underscores increasing global confidence in business models that align profitability with environmental responsibility.</p><p>As international brands place greater emphasis on ESG compliance, traceability, and responsible sourcing, facilities such as Trimetro are expected to play an increasingly important role in global supply chains. The campus offers a model for how manufacturers can meet evolving customer expectations while strengthening operational resilience and long-term competitiveness.</p><p>For Epic Group, the Trimetro Manufacturing Campus is more than a production facility. It is a demonstration of how sustainability, innovation, and industrial growth can work together to create a new benchmark for manufacturing in India. At a time when industries worldwide are seeking practical pathways toward decarbonisation, Trimetro stands as a tangible example of what the future of sustainable manufacturing can look like.</p>