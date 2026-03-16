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Experts Highlight Importance of Early Intervention in Spine & Trauma Care to Prevent Long-Term Disability Prevention, Early Diagnosis, and Rehabilitation Key to Maintaining Mobility and Independence

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Published 16 March 2026, 09:16 IST

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