<p>As 50 million young Indians migrate to cities for work and an expanding economy makes career paths less predictable, a new class of portable, tool-free furniture is meeting the moment.</p><p>This is the defining domestic reality of a generation that urban economists and demographers are calling India’s ‘nomadic urban class’, young, professionally mobile workers who rent rather than own, relocate frequently, and have realised that the furniture industry has not kept up with the way they actually live.</p><p><strong>The numbers behind the movement</strong></p><p>The scale of urban India’s mobility is staggering. As of 2024, approximately 50 million migrants between the ages of 20 and 34 are moving to cities for education and employment, according to industry research. Urban India’s population, currently at 36.36%, is projected to exceed 50% by the 2050s, with continuous inter-state and rural-urban migration feeding major metros and now increasingly, Tier 2 cities like Surat, Coimbatore, and Jaipur.</p><p>Over 51 per cent of Gen Z workers are already pursuing freelance or gig work alongside full-time jobs. For this cohort, the traditional model of settling in one city, buying a flat, and filling it with permanent furniture is not just undesirable, it is structurally impractical. Renting, in 2025, is no longer a transitional phase. It is a lifestyle.</p><p>For India’s nomadic urban class, renting is no longer a transitional phase. It is a lifestyle and the furniture industry is only now catching up.</p><p><strong>The furniture industry’s response</strong></p><p>The furniture sector, historically geared towards one-time homeowners with permanent addresses, is beginning to reckon with this demographic shift. A new category of portable, tool-free, flat-pack furniture engineered specifically for reassembly across multiple homes is gaining traction in India’s urban markets. Unlike the cheap particleboard variants that crumble after a single move, a new generation of brands is building this portability into solid, durable materials.</p><p><ins><a href="https://plankly.co/" rel="nofollow">Plankly</a></ins>, a direct-to-consumer furniture brand, is among the most visible of these. The company builds its entire <ins><a href="https://plankly.co/collections/all" rel="nofollow">product range</a></ins> of beds, dressers, coffee tables, bedside tables, and shoe racks, etc from solid seasoned teakwood, finished with an Italian PU system for durability, and engineered for tool-free assembly that the brand says takes under 15 minutes. Products ship in 7-ply corrugated boxes sized to pass through standard apartment stairwells, a detail that sounds incidental but will resonate with anyone who has ever tried to manoeuvre a king-size bed frame up four flights of stairs in a building without a service lift.</p><p><strong>Quality over disposability</strong></p><p>What distinguishes this new wave from the flat-pack furniture already familiar to Indian consumers, typically made of MDF or engineered wood, is the insistence on genuine hardwood. </p><p>Teak, prized for its natural oils, density, and resistance to humidity, is a material built for Indian conditions and Indian longevity. A well-maintained teak piece does not degrade through reassembly the way cheaper boards do. It is, ironically, both portable and permanent, a bed frame that follows you through five cities and still looks like an investment at year ten.</p>.<p>For the mobile professional, this value proposition is increasingly compelling. The arithmetic of furniture ownership changes significantly when factored against frequent moves. A particleboard dresser at ₹10,000 that warps at the joints and loses its drawer runners after a second disassembly effectively becomes a ₹10,000 disposal cost every few years. Plankly's Arc Dresser, solid teak, modular, configurable in multiple layouts, and priced from ₹27,899, reassembled and moved six times over a decade and carrying a five-year structural warranty, begins to look increasingly economical over time.</p><p><strong>Beyond the metros</strong></p><p>This demand is no longer confined to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. As job creation diversifies into Tier 2 cities, a trend accelerated by the expansion of tech parks, industrial corridors, and hybrid work, professionals are moving in and out of cities that previously had no premium furniture options at all. Online-first, direct-to-consumer brands like Plankly with free pan-India shipping are filling this gap, reaching a Nashik software engineer or a Coimbatore design consultant with the same product quality previously accessible only in select metro stores.</p><p>The Indian home, for centuries defined by permanence and accumulation, is undergoing a quiet redesign. It is being reimagined not as a fixed point but as a context that changes with a job offer, a city, a relationship, a season of life. The furniture that serves this home must be equally adaptive. For the 50 million young Indians currently in transit between cities, between roles, between versions of themselves, the question is no longer where to put down roots. It is how to carry the home with you.</p>