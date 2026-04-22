GIBS IRE Conference 2026 in Bangalore Showcases 36 Student Startups; Venkatesh Prasad Inspires Future Entrepreneurs

<p>(Bangalore) Venkatesh Prasad of Team India inaugurated the <strong>GIBS IRE Conference 2026,</strong> held recently in the <strong>Mindvalley Campus</strong> of GIBS Business School, one of the <a href="https://www.gibs.edu.in/?utm_source=backlinks&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=pressrelease&utm_id=005" rel="nofollow">Top business school in Bangalore</a>. <strong>GIBS IRE Conference 2026</strong> is a platform in <strong>Bangalore</strong> dedicated to <strong>Innovation, Research & Entrepreneurship</strong>. More than 250 thought leaders and innovators from the business and entrepreneurial spheres came together to participate. The market created a safe space for ideas to spread and for future leaders to be inspired to take the initiative.</p><p>The presence of Venkatesh Prasad, a renowned cricketer, drew crowds to the event. His presence drew interest to the academic and entrepreneurial communities of both startups and the Corporate World.</p><p><strong>Highlights of the IRE Conference</strong></p><p>A focal point of the conference was the <strong>Student Innovation Showcase.</strong> This time, innovation was taken a step further as the students presented <strong>36 student team-led startup ideas and prototypes.</strong> GIBS emphasizes experiential learning, and the practice of learning by doing, creating the ideas and solutions further underscores this fact.</p><p>Best of all, the <strong>IRE Fashion Walk with Products</strong> added to the exhibiting of the students’ prototypes. This business communication styled presentation led to increased audience engagement, and displayed the usage of storytelling within the competitive and creative frameworks of business.</p><p><strong>PROTOTYPES AND DESIGNS INCLUDED:</strong></p><ul><li><p><strong>X8 – TEAM VENTURE VIBES – AuraWarmth: </strong>A natural heating system that lasts from 55-60 degrees celsius for more than 8 hours. Excellent for extremely cold conditions.</p></li><li><p><strong>Z4 – SWARAJ – Waste to Worth: </strong>A sustainable construction material solution that comprises waste recycling in order to develop sustainable materials for construction.</p></li><li><p><strong>Y11 – CREAOVATE – Edible Garden: </strong>A fully controlled vertical hydroponic farm that enables customers to achieve consistent, nutrient-dense produce for remote monitoring.</p></li><li><p><strong>X3 – TECH TITANS – Grab & Grill: </strong>An easy-to-use, portable, great grilling and cooking set solution that enables customers to cook anywhere and at any time.</p></li><li><p><strong>X-7 IDEAPRENEURS – RePeel: </strong>An innovative biodegradable, peelable, and hygienic plate that helps promote waste-free and easier post-meal tasks.</p></li></ul><p><strong>Recap of Innovations & Awards</strong></p><p>At the awards ceremony, several innovations showcased their works and received awards from Venkatesh Prasad and Mr. Ritesh Goyal.</p><ul><li><p>🏆 <strong>Z6 (Nexus) Winner</strong></p></li></ul><p>Navneet Kaur leads the team who started <strong>Snavara Naturals</strong>, a brand committed to the simplicity and purity of sustainable and holistic worlds.</p><p>Team Members: Aarin Moharana (Leader), Vasuki Pravallika, Joshua Jebaveeran, Shyam L.</p><p>This project is notable for its product-market fit, sustainability, and brand focus.</p><ul><li><p>🥈 <strong>1st Runner-Up – Team X1</strong></p></li></ul><p>Deepanshu Saxena of <strong>BreathEasy</strong> for proposing a product that provides an eco-friendly solution to purify the deteriorating state of the environment.</p><ul><li><p>🥉 <strong>2nd Runner-Up – Team Y4</strong></p></li></ul><p>Nivedita Halder of <strong>Sanjeevani</strong>, for this lovely endeavor to develop a series of palliative care solutions to help enhance cancer patients' quality of life.</p><p>Projects were assessed for innovativeness, practicality, scalability, and worthwhile impact.</p><p><strong>A Grand Opening Blending Tradition & Energy</strong></p><p>A good start to the ceremony began with a <strong>Lamp Lighting Ceremony</strong> inspiring for the start of the journey with new ideas and innovation, and also knowledge. This was followed by a <strong>Welcome Dance</strong> performance. This performance highlighted the unification of cultures and the energy of youth. The perfect combination of the old with the new provided an experiential atmosphere to the conference.</p><p><strong>Leadership & Vision: Setting the Direction</strong></p><p><strong>Welcome Address</strong></p><p>The honoraries, industrialists, professors, and students were greeted by Dr. Pallavi Vyas, Professor and Dean of GIBS Business School. She acknowledged the need for an innovation-driven approach and commented how essential conferences like the IRE are to foster entrepreneurial mindset.</p><p>GIBS follows the experiential learning approach. She pointed out the actual learning happens when one connects the theories with practice. Here articulate the vision, she encouraged students to develop the skill of constructive and bold thinking.</p><p><strong>Keynote Insight: Building a Fearless Mindset</strong></p><p>The master of mindset coaching in India and author of the book <em>Workwise</em>, Rahul Kapoor, kicked off the conference with his keynote titled: <strong>“From Idea to Impact: Building a Fearless Entrepreneurial Mindset.”</strong></p><p>He said to reach the goal, it takes a lot of planning, focus and execution. To do that, students must walk out of the comfort zone, and awaken the entrepreneurial spirit that challenges the norms of the current systems. Failure was also something that Rahul said students must embrace and suggested to see it as one of the steps to success. His ideas were encouraging the students to be bold and navigate the unknown all while relying on the knowledge and experience that one has.</p><p><strong>Chairman’s Address: Future of Business Education</strong></p><p>The Founder and Chairman of the GIBS Group, Mr. Ritesh Goyal, spoke to the audience about the future of management education. In his address, Mr. Goyal said:</p><ul><li><p>“You can’t learn management education by just attending classes; you need to gain exposure to the corporate world alongside what you learn in your classrooms.”</p></li><li><p>“You can't have a future without innovation.”</p></li><li><p>“You can’t prepare tomorrow’s leaders without understanding and addressing industry needs.”</p></li></ul><p>The leadership team of GIBS made it clear that they are committed to maintaining the mission of GIBS to create confident and skilled managers who are executable in the fast world of business and to advance their mission to the fullest.</p><p><strong>Special Session: Lessons from Cricket & Leadership</strong></p><p>The audience was treated to the session moderation of well-known former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad by Dr. Pallavi Vyas, which was, particularly engaging. Fearlessness and Sportsmanship are important in the world of business and in game of life, but one of the most important and key lessons to learn in life is how to handle the intensity and pressures of the game.</p><p>Prasad discussed staying focused and the importance of continuing to improve in the face of adversity. It was clear from his engaging and entertaining session that the audience, particularly students and young professionals enjoyed attending it and found it incredibly useful.</p><p><strong>IRE Excellence Awards 2026: Honoring Industry Leaders</strong></p><p>The IRE Excellence Awards 2026 celebrated industry trailblazers. The awardees included:</p><ul><li><p><strong>Rahul Kapoor</strong> – Mindset Coach & Author</p></li><li><p><strong>Geetansh Bamania</strong> – CEO, Rentomojo</p></li><li><p><strong>Sanjana Anand</strong> – Actress</p></li><li><p><strong>Shiva A. Sankeshwar</strong> – MD, Vijayanand Travels</p></li><li><p><strong>Saurav Lokkesh</strong> – Kannada Film Actor</p></li><li><p><strong>Rishi Shiv Prasanna</strong> – Young Innovator & TEDx Speaker</p></li><li><p><strong>Asiya Begum</strong> – Television Personality</p></li><li><p><strong>Aastha Jhala</strong> – Founder, AAKA Space Studio</p></li></ul><p>These celebrated leaders ignited excellence and provided diverse, successful examples of their path.</p><p><strong>Networking & Future Collaborations</strong></p><p>The program concluded with a <strong>Dinner & Networking Session</strong> where attendees engaged with one another - students, entrepreneurs, and corporate leaders. The great work of collaboration and idea sharing during this network has encouraged potential collaborations, mentorship, and businesses.</p><p><strong>About GIBS Business School</strong></p><p>GIBS Business School is recognized among the<a href="https://www.gibs.edu.in/?utm_source=backlinks&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=pressrelease&utm_id=005" rel="nofollow"> </a><strong><a href="https://www.gibs.edu.in/?utm_source=backlinks&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=pressrelease&utm_id=005" rel="nofollow">Top PGDM/MBA Colleges in Bangalore</a></strong>. The focus is on Quality Management education. In this regard, the institution extends its industry-oriented PGDM and MBA programs designing the "Need of the hour" management programs to nurture the leadership and innovation & entrepreneurial approach in students.</p><p>GIBS is engaged in the most experiential learning, and the IRE Conference is one of the numerous ways to equip students with the relevant skills and experience to not only be excellent in their career pursuits but also in their entrepreneurial journey.</p>